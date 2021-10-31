ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
401 fresh dengue cases, 4 new deaths reported in Punjab

Recorder Report 31 Oct 2021

LAHORE: Dengue fever continued its attacks across Punjab and infected hundreds of more people across the province in the past 24 hours. In Punjab, another 401 dengue cases were reported amid pressure at public sector hospitals. Fumigation process is underway in different areas of Lahore.

Health professionals expressed optimism that dengue cases might decline as winter sets in. A spokesman of Primary and Secondary Healthcare department called for taking precautionary measures against dengue.

He appealed to all the religious scholars of Punjab to inform the worshipers coming to the mosques about the prevention of dengue, as hygiene can prevent dengue mosquito breeding.

He said that beds had been increased in all hospitals of Punjab and another 250 beds might be added if dengue cases continued to increase.

He said timely action had been taken in certain areas which was very helpful in reducing the number of dengue cases.

Talking about Covid-19, the spokesman said that Reach Every Door (RED) drive is running successfully and in the first five days, over 2.8 million people have been vaccinated.

"We will vaccinate around five million students in the RED campaign," he said, adding: "The fifth wave of the Corona Pandemic with Epsilon variant has hit the world and maximum number of people must try to get them vaccinated during the RED campaign."

