ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
ASC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.52%)
ASL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.48%)
BOP 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.13%)
BYCO 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
FCCL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (5.81%)
FFBL 22.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.86%)
FNEL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.13%)
GGGL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.07%)
GGL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
JSCL 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.91%)
KAPCO 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
KEL 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
MLCF 36.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.36%)
NETSOL 107.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.75%)
PACE 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.69%)
PAEL 26.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PIBTL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.74%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.93%)
PRL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
PTC 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.6%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 126.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.93%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-4.91%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.68%)
BR100 4,775 Increased By ▲ 9.98 (0.21%)
BR30 20,499 Decreased By ▼ -116.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 46,219 Increased By ▲ 228.2 (0.5%)
KSE30 17,941 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.01%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Turkish-flagged migrant ship anchored off Greek island

AFP 31 Oct 2021

ATHENS: A Turkish-flagged cargo ship carrying about 400 migrants that had sent a distress signal on Friday has safely anchored off the Aegean island of Kos, Greece's coastguard said on Saturday. The ship was in international waters when the engine failed, according to reports.

The Greek migration and shipping ministers had contacted Turkish authorities asking them to take back the vessel, as well as the European Commission, Athens News Agency said.

"Turkey once again failed to comply with its responsibilities towards the EU," Giannis Plakiotakis, the merchant marine minister, said earlier on Saturday.

"It won't accept the return of the Turkish-flagged ship that sailed off a Turkish port, obviously with the knowledge of the Turkish coastguard and continues to have no regard for human lives."

EU Greek island Turkish flagged cargo ship international waters migrant ship

Comments

Comments are closed.

Turkish-flagged migrant ship anchored off Greek island

IMF big hurdle to sales tax cut: Dawood

Tax collection up 32pc contrary to propaganda: PM

PSX reverts to KATS

Hackers attack bank’s system; no data compromised

Agriculture sector: Provinces asked to share actions on water use efficiency

Modes of communication with investors: SECP directs AMCs to place additional disclaimer

Putin lashes out at G20 over vaccines

Umar says 40m people fully vaccinated

‘Hardened, desperate and dangerous criminal’ Bail cannot be denied in absence of material proof: SC

Tarin to launch PSW’s subscription, banking modules tomorrow

Read more stories