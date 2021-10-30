110 more dengue cases reported in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The capital, Islamabad is facing a continuous rise in dengue fever cases with 110 more cases reported during the past 24 hours, the District Health Officer (DHO) Islamabad, Zaeem Zia, said.

According to DHO Islamabad, in the past 24 hours, out of 110 fresh dengue cases detected in the federal capital, 39 were reported in rural areas and 71 in urban areas of the city.

The fresh data released by Islamabad health authorities shows that the dengue epicenter has taken a shift from rural areas to the urban areas as up to a few days ago rural areas were reporting majority of the cases but now urban areas are also badly hit by the deadly virus.

According to the DHO Islamabad, on Thursday, 57 patients were reported in the rural areas of the capital city and 66 in the urban areas.

According to the health authorities, the total tally of dengue fever cases this year has surged to 3,495, of which 2,195 cases are reported in rural and 1,480 in the urban parts.

The capital has also reported a total of 12 dengue-related deaths this year of which seven deaths in rural areas and five deaths in urban areas.

Zia told local media that 820 residual spray and 97 fogging actions were carried out in various parts of Islamabad during the past 24 hours to counter the spread of the disease and wipe out the potential breeding sites of the mosquito larvae.

Meanwhile, dengue data released by Primary and Healthcare Department, Government of Punjab revealed that the province has recorded 528 dengue cases in the past 24 hours, of which 401 cases were reported in Lahore alone, taking the provincial tally to 12,817.

Out of 12,817 dengue cases detected in Punjab 2,336 patients are under treatment in various hospitals across the country.

Punjab has reported a total 40 dengue deaths during the ongoing year.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa health authorities have reported 469 fresh dengue cases in the province and one death.

In the KPK, so far, eight people have lost their lives owing to dengue fever this year.

