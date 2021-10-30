Careem further strengthens its safety protocols

KARACHI: Careem has further strengthened its safety protocols by onboarding specialized agencies including Mohafiz and OLX Car Pro and initiating testing new state-of-the-art tech safety features including facial recognition.

Careem has been the leading ride-hailing service provider in Pakistan and has been actively working to improve safety and security protocols in the country. To create an even safer ride-hailing service, Careem is now conducting thorough background checks on all Captains by actively screening them through NADRA’s and police verification portals, undergoing LEA criminal background checks and performing rigorous criminal background checks for all vehicles being on-boarded to the platform.

Mohafiz by Humanetek is a crisis and risk mitigation company with the expertise to deal with any on-ground crisis across all 361 cities of Pakistan. Their responsibilities now include a 24/7 on-ground support in case of any emergencies related to a Careem ride, mapping out all rescue agencies and hospitals for timely needed action and assist in lodging first information reports (FIR) against any criminal or fraudulent activities.

