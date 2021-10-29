ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
At least 4 killed, 7 injured as explosion reported in Karachi's North Nazimabad area

  • Bomb Disposal Squad Incharge says no evidence of ball bearing found at the scene
Rafat Saeed Updated 29 Oct 2021

At least four people were killed and another seven injured due to an explosion in Karachi's North Nazimabad area on Friday evening, reported Aaj News.

The cause of the blast, which reportedly occurred around a petrol pump near Abdullah College, has not been precisely determined yet.

However, Abid Farooq, incharge of the Bomb Disposal Squad that reached the site after the incident, said there was no evidence of ball bearings found at the scene, effectively ruling out a bomb as the reason.

A heavy contingent of police and Rangers also reached the site, which was cordoned off by security forces.

Earlier, a police official confirmed the explosion, adding that the bomb disposal squad would be able to determine the reason.

"Further investigation is underway," said DIGP (West) Karachi Nasir Aftab.

The injured persons were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for treatment.

