ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
ASC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.52%)
ASL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.48%)
BOP 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.13%)
BYCO 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
FCCL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (5.81%)
FFBL 22.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.86%)
FNEL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.13%)
GGGL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.07%)
GGL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
JSCL 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.91%)
KAPCO 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
KEL 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
MLCF 36.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.36%)
NETSOL 107.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.75%)
PACE 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.69%)
PAEL 26.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PIBTL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.74%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.93%)
PRL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
PTC 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.6%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 126.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.93%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-4.91%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.68%)
BR100 4,779 Increased By ▲ 13.89 (0.29%)
BR30 20,476 Decreased By ▼ -139.97 (-0.68%)
KSE100 46,076 Increased By ▲ 85.76 (0.19%)
KSE30 17,947 Increased By ▲ 4.31 (0.02%)
Spot gold may retest $1,783, hovers around resistance of $1,800

  • Under both scenarios, gold may drop to $1,783 again
Reuters 29 Oct 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may retest a support at $1,783 per ounce, a break below could cause a fall towards $1,764.

The metal failed a few times to break a resistance at $1,814.

The failures suggest a completion of the rise from $1,720.49 or an extended consolidation from the Oct. 22 high of $1,813.64.

Under both scenarios, gold may drop to $1,783 again.

Spot gold may retest $1,813, bullish triangle spotted

A break above $1,814 could confirm the continuation of the uptrend towards $1,826.

On the daily chart, the metal seems a bit lost around a resistance at $1,800. False break above this level contradicts a pullback towards a falling trendline.

It is such a messy phase. The confusion could be cleared when a big white or black candle forms.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Spot gold bullion

