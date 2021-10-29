TLP rally enters Gujranwala; police death toll rises to 5

LAHORE: The rally comprising thousands of workers of the proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) left Kamoke and entered Gujranwala City on Thursday evening.

Some 4,000 TLP workers travelled on the GT Road in trucks and buses along with their supplies while stick-wielding activists of the group guarded the procession from all sides.

Sources in the TLP claimed that the rally was expected to leave Gujranwala City and continue its journey towards Islamabad after crossing the Qila Chand bypass. However, the procession continued on a straight path and reached Sheranwala Bagh in Gujranwala's Old Town. The marchers are next expected to reach General Bus Stand via City Flyover.

The TLP demonstrators had blocked the GT Road from both sides since Wednesday, causing hardships to the commuters. From Kamoke Tehsil to Jhelum, cellular services have been suspended for 24 hours. Educational institutions along GT Road have also been closed because of the uncertain situation.

TLP protest: 4 trains’ operations to be suspended

Meanwhile, Rangers and police personnel took positions near the Chenab River and Wazirabad border. Security officials plan to stop the TLP activists near the river instead of Gujranwala city, police sources had claimed. In Wazirabad, local authorities have dug up trenches near the Chenab Bridge which were further deepened to block the TLP march.

At a high-level meeting held to review the security situation, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar directed officials to take every possible step to establish peace in the province, according to a statement.

He said nobody could be allowed to disturb people's daily lives, stressing that "the protection of people's lives and properties is the state's foremost responsibility."

Due to prevailing situation, the Pakistan Railways had also announced to suspend operation of three passenger trains running between Lahore and Islamabad.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Chief Minister and Punjab government spokesperson Hasaan Khawar said protection of the honour of Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a part of our faith and monopoly of any group or party is not acceptable.

Talking to media persons, the SACM said national unity cannot be allowed to be undermined and it was responsibility of the government and the state to protect lives and property of the people and writ of the state. He said people were facing difficulties due to road closures and suspension of mobile phone services and the government was taking every possible step to normalize the situation.

TLP protest: Rangers deployed in Punjab on govt’s ‘request’: Rashid

Responding to a question about talks with the banned outfit, he said that talks are always held between two parties when they move forward on the basis of give and take. Problems should be resolved through negotiations but our progress has not met a positive response and stubbornness was manifested. He further said that the release of the leader of banned outfit was not an administrative issue and that progress was required under the law.

Hasaan Khawar said the federal and Punjab governments were working together on this issue and options were being considered to keep the banned outfit away from NA-133 by-elections.

Meanwhile, clashes on Wednesday evening killed around four police officers and wounded dozens. One injured policeman was succumbed to injuries.

