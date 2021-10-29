4th IEEE Int'l Conference on Robotics & Automation in Industry held

RAWALPINDI: A two-day 4th IEEE International Conference on Robotics and Automation in Industry (ICRAI) concluded at NUST College of Electrical & Mechanical Engineering (CEME) here the other day.

In her remarks at the opening ceremony, the chief guest, Executive Director HEC, Dr Shaista Sohail, felicitated NUST CEME for arranging the 4th IEEE International Conference on Robotics and Automation in Industry, adding such conferences not only bring together experts in the relevant fields and pave the way for forging meaningful academic and research collaborations, but also inspire disruptive innovation among students and researchers. She asserted that Robotics & Automation is an exciting and fast-advancing area of research that enables incorporation of various human capabilities, like intelligence and decision-making, into machines. She urged all participants to fully avail the opportunity through discussing latest trends in Robotics and Automation, and, in so doing, ascertain avenues for joint research in the field.

In his welcome remarks, Brig Asim Bashir Waraich, Commandant CEME, highlighted the significance attached to research conferences around the world, which enable knowledge integration leading to development of workable ideas. He said that NUST CEME is home to novel, state-of-the-art projects and research of international standards, which, he added, would be reflected in the research presentations during the course of the conference. He maintained that the varsity has been making significant strides forward to reinforce the national economy through creation of scientific knowledge and innovation, which is manifest in its cutting-edge research and initiatives of national significance. He also commended the Department of Mechatronics Engineering and National Centre of Robotics & Automation for befittingly arranging the conference.

Dr Umar Shahbaz Khan, the conference chair, informed the audience that 193 research papers had been submitted to the conference and after a thorough review only 53 were accepted for oral presentation.

