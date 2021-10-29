JI issues 'white paper' on 38-month performance of PTI govt

LAHORE: The Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan has issued a white paper on 38 months performance of the PTI government exposing ruling party's bad-governance, incompetence to handle economy crisis and failure to provide relief to poverty and inflation-hit masses.

"The PTI government has not only kept the PPP and PML-N policies intact, it also brought further deterioration in all important sectors," said Sirajul Haq while issuing 11-page whitepaper during a press conference at Mansoora on Thursday.

National kitty had to face billions of dollars loss due to sugar, flour and petrol scandals which emerged on different times, exposing government's ability to hand the crises, he said.

The government failed to act against the mafias involved in the scandals. The prime minister, he said, had not sought any money trail from his friends named in Pandora Papers and also from the persons sitting in the cabinet and owing billions of rupees foreign assets.

He said over 3.7 million children were out of schools due to poverty. Pakistan was placed at 140 on the list of 180 countries having severe environment issues as Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Multan, Hyderabad and other big cities were turned into heaps of garbage, he said.

The whitepaper covered the education, health, law and order sectors crises, exposing the government performance on external fronts. The PTI government, said Sirajul Haq, failed to take stand against Modi's aggression on Kashmiri Muslims and betrayed the Kashmir cause. The prime minister failed to resolve missing persons matter despite tall claims, he said, adding the government had not used the forum of parliament for legislation.

He said the economy was on the verge of collapse due to ill-planning of the government. Inflation and unemployment, he said, became the trademark of the incumbent government.

