Sindh: 132,000 pupils vaccinated

KARACHI: Sindh Health authorities on Wednesday informed that 40 percent of people of Sindh have received one dose of Covid-19 vaccination, while 24 percent of people have been fully vaccinated.

The details were shared at an important meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah at Sindh Secretariat on Thursday.

During the meeting, the officials of the health department and food department briefed about the vaccination campaign in the province, the vaccination campaign against coronavirus in educational institutions and the price of flour.

Referring to the vaccination campaign, the Health Secretary Kazim Jatoi said that so far 10.375 million people in the province have been given a single dose of vaccination. He informed the meeting that 8.2 million people so far have been fully vaccinated in the province.

School education department officials informed that so far, 132,000 students have been vaccinated in Sindh schools. In the meeting, Secretary College Education Khalid Haider Shah said that 65,000 college students of the province have also been vaccinated and now all the newcomers are also being vaccinated.

At the meeting, all Deputy Commissioners said that the education department should ensure the attendance of students in schools so that they can be vaccinated. Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah said that vaccination should be made compulsory for private educational institutions.

