Oct 29, 2021
Pakistan

IBA, the Searle Company collaborate to establish Rashid Abdulla Consumer Neuroscience Lab

Press Release 29 Oct 2021

KARACHI: The School of Business Studies (SBS), IBA Karachi, signed an agreement with The Searle Company, at the IBA Main Campus, to establish the Rashid Abdulla Consumer Neuroscience Lab. The ceremony was attended by The Searle Company's Group MD & CEO, Dr S Nadeem Ahmed, while IBA was represented by the Executive Director, IBA, Dr S Akbar Zaidi.

The Rashid Abdulla Consumer Neuroscience Lab will transform consumer research and collection of data through knowledge and understanding of neuro-marketing and behavioural research. This is a huge opportunity for academics and practitioners to get unbiased responses in real time to enable an accurate depiction of buying behaviour.

IBA is Pakistan's premier institution of higher learning, teaching and academic excellence. This establishment set forth on its journey of excellence in 1955 under the guidance of reputed scholars from the Wharton School of Finance, University of Pennsylvania, and the University of Southern California.

Today, Searle is one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in Pakistan, with a strength of 3,000+ employees; nine state-of-the-art cGMP compliant and purpose-built manufacturing facilities in Lahore, Karachi, and Liège - Belgium.

These facilities are equipped to manufacture almost all pharmaceutical dosage forms from Nutraceuticals to Biosimilars. Searle supplies products in Pakistan and many other countries in South Asia, South East Asia, Africa, GCC /Gulf region, and other Francophone countries.

