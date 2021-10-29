ANL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
Pakistan

Senate sub-body on housing and works: Chairman adjourns meeting due to lack of quorum

Recorder Report 29 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: Absence of members of a Senate Sub-committee on Housing and Works compelled the chairman to adjourn the meeting without taking up any agenda items. As the proceedings of the meeting started, convener of the meeting Senator Kamil Ali Agha stated both the members of the sub-committee belong to opposition parties, in their absence, it would not be appropriate to proceed with the meeting, which led to adjournment of the meeting without taking up any agenda items.

Senator Kamil Ali Agha apprised the officials of the Ministry of Housing and Works that member of the sub-committee, Senator Afnanullah Khan is out of the country, while Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi was unable to attend the meeting because of a death in his family. Next meeting would be held on November 22.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

