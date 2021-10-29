ANL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
ASC 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.04%)
ASL 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.58%)
BOP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.44%)
BYCO 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.45%)
FCCL 18.43 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.19%)
FFBL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.73%)
FFL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.35%)
FNEL 7.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.13%)
GGL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.28%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.88%)
JSCL 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
KAPCO 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.35%)
KEL 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.17%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.27%)
MLCF 36.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.86%)
NETSOL 108.14 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
PAEL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.84%)
POWER 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.93%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
SNGP 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.04%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 129.32 Increased By ▲ 5.86 (4.75%)
UNITY 29.76 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.12%)
WTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.93%)
BR100 4,765 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (0.1%)
BR30 20,616 Decreased By ▼ -6.13 (-0.03%)
KSE100 45,991 Increased By ▲ 139.69 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,942 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (0.01%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN urgently needs cash in Afghanistan, but struggles for solution

Reuters 29 Oct 2021

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK: The United Nations cannot get enough cash into Afghanistan to deliver humanitarian aid to millions of people on the brink of starvation and is struggling to develop options to help stabilize the collapsing economy, U.N. officials said.

Ultimately political solutions are needed, a senior U.N. official told Reuters on condition of anonymity, an apparent reference to sanctions relief and for governments and institutions to free up billions of dollars of Afghan assets held overseas.

In the meantime U.N. agencies are scrambling to find ways to get large amounts of U.S. dollars into Afghanistan to combat a liquidity crisis that has taken hold since the Taliban ousted the Western-backed government in August. The U.N. official shared with Reuters some of the options being suggested.

The delivery of U.S. dollars to Afghanistan has stopped since the Islamist militants seized power and if countries or international financial institutions don't step up then the United Nations might have to fill the gap, said the official.

One suggested option is using Afghanistan International Bank, which could bring in and store money, but there are issues with insurance, the U.N. official said.

UNITED NATIONS U.S. DOLLARS Afghanistan International Bank

Comments

Comments are closed.

UN urgently needs cash in Afghanistan, but struggles for solution

TLP rally enters Gujranwala; police death toll rises to 5

WB says inflation to edge up in FY22

China urges WB, IMF to help Afghanistan

MoF update, outlook: Jul-Aug fiscal deficit stands at 0.9pc of GDP

Germany signs Euro 26.213m DSSI

Biden pushes $1.75trn US spending deal

Goods cleared from warehouse within 30 days FBR decides to remit penal surcharge

FATF standards: SECP says steps taken to ensure implementation

PM convenes NSC meeting today

Top brass reviews security environment

Read more stories