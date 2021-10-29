Markets
New York cotton
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:...
29 Oct 2021
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
==================================================================================
Current Session Prior Day
Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set
==================================================================================
Dec'21 110.56 114.20 109.50 113.73 13:19 113.73 3.21 21371 110.52
Oct 28
Mar'21 108.00 112.20 107.58 111.83 13:19 111.83 3.19 13031 108.64
Oct 28
May'21 107.12 110.65 106.35 110.40 13:19 110.40 3.04 3589 107.36
Oct 28
==================================================================================
