Oct 29, 2021
LIBOR interbank offered rates

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (October 28, 2021)....
29 Oct 2021

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (October 28, 2021).

=========================================================
                                  52-Week
=========================================================
                     Latest    Wk Ago     High        Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight     0.06950   0.07325   0.08738   0.05425
Libor 1 Week        0.07250   0.07250   0.10663   0.05788
Libor 1 Month       0.08700   0.08575   0.15863   0.07263
Libor 2 Month       0.10075   0.10563   0.19400   0.09263
Libor 3 Month       0.12863   0.12825   0.25388   0.11413
Libor 6 Month       0.17963   0.17050   0.26663   0.14663
Libor 1 Year        0.33225   0.29675   0.34238   0.21950
=========================================================

Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

