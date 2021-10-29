Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
29 Oct 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (October 28, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.06950 0.07325 0.08738 0.05425
Libor 1 Week 0.07250 0.07250 0.10663 0.05788
Libor 1 Month 0.08700 0.08575 0.15863 0.07263
Libor 2 Month 0.10075 0.10563 0.19400 0.09263
Libor 3 Month 0.12863 0.12825 0.25388 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 0.17963 0.17050 0.26663 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 0.33225 0.29675 0.34238 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
