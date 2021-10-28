ANL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
ASC 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.04%)
ASL 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.58%)
BOP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.44%)
BYCO 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.45%)
FCCL 18.43 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.19%)
FFBL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.73%)
FFL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.35%)
FNEL 7.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.13%)
GGL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.28%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.88%)
JSCL 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
KAPCO 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.35%)
KEL 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.17%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.27%)
MLCF 36.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.86%)
NETSOL 108.14 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
PAEL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.84%)
POWER 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.93%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
SNGP 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.04%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 129.32 Increased By ▲ 5.86 (4.75%)
UNITY 29.76 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.12%)
WTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.93%)
BR100 4,765 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (0.1%)
BR30 20,616 Decreased By ▼ -6.13 (-0.03%)
KSE100 45,991 Increased By ▲ 139.69 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,942 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (0.01%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil hits two-week low on Iran talks and U.S. stocks build

Reuters 28 Oct 2021

LONDON: Oil prices slumped to their lowest in two weeks on Thursday after Iran said talks with world powers on its nuclear programme would resume by the end of November and U.S. crude inventories rose by much more than expected.

Brent crude dropped $1.07, or 1.3%, to $83.51 a barrel by 1020 GMT, having hit a two-week low of $82.32 earlier and fallen by 2.1% in the previous session.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down $1.20, or 1.5%, at $81.46 having earlier touched a two-week low of $80.58 and dropped 2.4% on Wednesday.

Iran's top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani on Wednesday said the country's talks with six world powers to try to revive a 2015 nuclear deal will resume by the end of November.

A deal could pave the way to lifting harsh sanctions imposed by former U.S. President Donald Trump on Iran's oil exports in late 2018.

Oil drops 1% as US stockpiles sap rally

"Even if the talks resume and turn out to be successful, it is still likely to be quite some time before any agreement is reached and Iranian oil exports return to the market," Commerzbank said.

Crude stocks rose by 4.3 million barrels last week, the U.S. Energy Department said, more than double the 1.9 million barrel gain forecast by analysts.

The hefty stocks build was because of a large jump in net imports of crude oil while refinery processing remained sluggish, Citi Research analysts said in a note.

Yet gasoline stocks fell by 2 million barrels to their lowest in nearly four years, even as U.S. consumers contend with rising pump prices.

At the WTI delivery hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, crude storage is the most depleted for three years, with prices for longer-dated futures contracts indicating supplies will remain low for months.

Outbreaks of coronavirus infections in China and record deaths and the threat of lockdowns in Russia, along with rising cases in western Europe, also weighed on prices.

Donald Trump Commerzbank Oil prices coronavirus infections Crude stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Oil hits two-week low on Iran talks and U.S. stocks build

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee continues to recover, closes at 172.26

SC issues detailed verdict on Nasla Tower demolition

India tests ballistic missile with 5,000 km range

We should be unapologetic in sharing our narrative: Dr Moeed Yusuf

Indian state threatens sedition charges for celebration of Pakistan's victory

SBP's foreign exchange reserves decline $346 million, now stand at $17.146 billion

Abdul Quddus Bizenjo to be elected Balochistan CM unopposed

Biden announces $1.75 trillion US spending deal ahead of Europe trip

China urges World Bank, IMF to help Afghanistan

Citigroup plans more investment in Saudi Arabia, eyes banking licence

Read more stories