ANL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
ASC 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.04%)
ASL 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.58%)
BOP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.44%)
BYCO 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.45%)
FCCL 18.43 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.19%)
FFBL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.73%)
FFL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.35%)
FNEL 7.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.13%)
GGL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.28%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.88%)
JSCL 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
KAPCO 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.35%)
KEL 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.17%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.27%)
MLCF 36.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.86%)
NETSOL 108.14 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
PAEL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.84%)
POWER 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.93%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
SNGP 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.04%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 129.32 Increased By ▲ 5.86 (4.75%)
UNITY 29.76 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.12%)
WTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.93%)
BR100 4,765 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (0.1%)
BR30 20,616 Decreased By ▼ -6.13 (-0.03%)
KSE100 45,991 Increased By ▲ 139.69 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,942 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (0.01%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

SBP's foreign exchange reserves decline $346 million, now stand at $17.146 billion

  • Reserves held by commercial banks amounted to $6.787 billion on October 22
BR Web Desk 28 Oct 2021

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) declined by $346 million on a weekly basis to $17.146 billion on October 22. The central bank did not provide a reason behind the decrease.

The data, released by the SBP Thursday evening, stated overall reserves held by Pakistan amounted to $23.933 billion.

Reserves held by commercial banks amounted to $6.787 billion.

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee continues to recover, closes at 172.26

Meanwhile, foreign exchange reserves are set for another boost after the announcement of Saudi Arabia's $4.2-billion support package in financial assistance to Pakistan.

The Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), on Tuesday night, announced the issuance of the Royal Directive to deposit an amount worth of $3 billion into the central bank of Pakistan, “to help the Pakistani government support its foreign currency reserves and support it in facing the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic,” read a statement by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Additionally, the SFD said that the royal directive was also issued to finance the oil derivatives trade with a total amount of $1.2 billion throughout the year.

Earlier, Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves got a boost when, during the week ended August 27, SBP received proceeds of IMF SDR allocation amounting to $2.75 billion.

State Bank of Pakistan Commercial Bank currency rates in pakistan dollar rate today Pakistan's foreign exchange market

Comments

1000 characters

SBP's foreign exchange reserves decline $346 million, now stand at $17.146 billion

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee continues to recover, closes at 172.26

SC issues detailed verdict on Nasla Tower demolition

India tests ballistic missile with 5,000 km range

We should be unapologetic in sharing our narrative: Dr Moeed Yusuf

Indian state threatens sedition charges for celebration of Pakistan's victory

Biden announces $1.75 trillion US spending deal ahead of Europe trip

China urges World Bank, IMF to help Afghanistan

Citigroup plans more investment in Saudi Arabia, eyes banking licence

China to build base for Tajikistan near Afghan border: official

Read more stories