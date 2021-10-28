ANL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
ASC 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.04%)
ASL 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.58%)
BOP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.44%)
BYCO 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.45%)
FCCL 18.43 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.19%)
FFBL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.73%)
FFL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.35%)
FNEL 7.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.13%)
GGL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.28%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.88%)
JSCL 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
KAPCO 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.35%)
KEL 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.17%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.27%)
MLCF 36.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.86%)
NETSOL 108.14 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
PAEL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.84%)
POWER 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.93%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
SNGP 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.04%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 129.32 Increased By ▲ 5.86 (4.75%)
UNITY 29.76 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.12%)
WTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.93%)
BR100 4,768 Increased By ▲ 7.78 (0.16%)
BR30 20,655 Increased By ▲ 33.08 (0.16%)
KSE100 45,914 Increased By ▲ 62.61 (0.14%)
KSE30 17,955 Increased By ▲ 15.31 (0.09%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil and gas group Repsol to raise dividend as profit recovers

Reuters 28 Oct 2021

MADRID: Spanish energy company Repsol on Thursday said it would raise its dividend and buy back shares after strong oil and gas prices helped to lift third-quarter profit above pre-pandemic levels.

Global energy prices have soared as economies rebound from the coronavirus crisis, generating cash that can be returned to shareholders and spent on the low-carbon strategies investors are increasingly demanding to contribute to the fight against climate change.

Repsol said net profit of 623 million euros ($722.87 million), its highest quarterly result since the end of 2018, would allow it to boost its 2022 dividend payment by 5% to 0.63 euros per share.

It said it would also reduce the equivalent of 4.9 percent of its capital, buying back 35 million shares and amortising treasury shares.

Profit came well above an average forecast of 582 million euros drawn from a poll of analysts conducted by the company.

Repsol's realisation price per barrel of oil was 68% higher in the three months to September than in the same period last year, while the gas equivalent shot up by almost 114%.

Much larger rival Royal Dutch Shell reported a drop in earnings on Thursday, missing expectations.

Repsol global energy prices Spanish energy company

Comments

1000 characters

Oil and gas group Repsol to raise dividend as profit recovers

Required supply of RLNG not possible as of now

MPMG scheme: Banks receive applications worth Rs200bn

Saudi says 44 global firms to set up regional HQs in Riyadh

SC issues detailed verdict on Nasla Tower demolition

India tests ballistic missile with 5,000 km range

TLP shall be treated as militant group: Cabinet

Wheat flour in Sindh: Tarin concerned at price differential

MFIs want status of commercial banks

Diplomats, missions and privileged persons: Sales tax exemptions likely to be abolished

India probes Kashmir students for cheering Pakistan cricket win

Read more stories