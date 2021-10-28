ANL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
ASC 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.04%)
ASL 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.58%)
BOP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.44%)
BYCO 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.45%)
FCCL 18.43 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.19%)
FFBL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.73%)
FFL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.35%)
FNEL 7.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.13%)
GGL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.28%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.88%)
JSCL 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
KAPCO 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.35%)
KEL 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.17%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.27%)
MLCF 36.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.86%)
NETSOL 108.14 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
PAEL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.84%)
POWER 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.93%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
SNGP 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.04%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 129.32 Increased By ▲ 5.86 (4.75%)
UNITY 29.76 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.12%)
WTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.93%)
BR100 4,756 Decreased By ▼ -3.96 (-0.08%)
BR30 20,531 Decreased By ▼ -91.12 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,841 Decreased By ▼ -9.9 (-0.02%)
KSE30 17,915 Decreased By ▼ -25.21 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Global finance group urges greater use of carbon markets to meet climate goals

Reuters 28 Oct 2021

LONDON: Countries must increase the use of carbon markets to meet the Paris climate goals of limiting a global rise in temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit), the Global Financial Markets Association (GFMA) said on Thursday.

Global leaders will gather in Glasgow, Scotland, from Sunday for a United Nations climate summit, when negotiators will seek to set rules on how carbon markets can be used under the Paris accord.

Just 20% of global greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) are covered by a regulated price, and the schemes that exist establish prices often too low to effect real change, a report by the GFMA and Boston Consulting Group said.

Climate pledges not honoured

"Effective carbon pricing in the economy is one of the strongest tools to drive changed outcomes, treating GHG emissions as a time-limited resource," Steve Ashley, Chairman of GFMA and Head of Wholesale Division at Nomura, said.

An emissions trading system (ETS) sets a cap on the amount of emissions that a sector, or group of sectors, can produce. It creates "carbon permits" for those emissions that companies can buy for each tonne of carbon dioxide (CO2) they emit.

The average cost of a tonne of CO2 in existing schemes is less than $5 and needs rise to $50-150 a tonne by 2030 to meet the Paris goals, the report said.

Carbon prices in Europe's ETS, the world's most established scheme, trade around 60 euros ($69.83) a tonne, while China's ETS, which launched earlier this year, prices carbon at around 43 yuan ($6.73).

A global carbon price of $100 per tonne or more is needed by 2050 to meet climate goals, a Reuters poll of climate economists found earlier this month.

The Global Financial Markets Association comprises financial industry trade groups in Europe, Asia and the United States.

Glasgow Paris climate goals Global Financial Markets Association United Nations climate summit

Comments

1000 characters

Global finance group urges greater use of carbon markets to meet climate goals

Required supply of RLNG not possible as of now

MPMG scheme: Banks receive applications worth Rs200bn

Saudi says 44 global firms to set up regional HQs in Riyadh

TLP shall be treated as militant group: Cabinet

Wheat flour in Sindh: Tarin concerned at price differential

MFIs want status of commercial banks

Diplomats, missions and privileged persons: Sales tax exemptions likely to be abolished

India probes Kashmir students for cheering Pakistan cricket win

Taliban back TAPI gas pipeline: Turkmenistan officials due in Afghanistan

ABL’s PAT grows 5pc to Rs13,070m in 9 months YoY

Read more stories