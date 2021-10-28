ANL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
ASC 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.04%)
ASL 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.58%)
BOP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.44%)
BYCO 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.45%)
FCCL 18.43 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.19%)
FFBL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.73%)
FFL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.35%)
FNEL 7.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.13%)
GGL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.28%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.88%)
JSCL 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
KAPCO 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.35%)
KEL 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.17%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.27%)
MLCF 36.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.86%)
NETSOL 108.14 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
PAEL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.84%)
POWER 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.93%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
SNGP 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.04%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 129.32 Increased By ▲ 5.86 (4.75%)
UNITY 29.76 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.12%)
WTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.93%)
BR100 4,755 Decreased By ▼ -5.39 (-0.11%)
BR30 20,534 Decreased By ▼ -87.55 (-0.42%)
KSE100 45,799 Decreased By ▼ -52.08 (-0.11%)
KSE30 17,905 Decreased By ▼ -34.9 (-0.19%)
Dalian coking coal plunges to 2-month low as China steps up intervention

Reuters 28 Oct 2021

BEIJING: Chinese coking coal futures hit their trading limit down at open on Thursday for a second straight session and plumbed a near two-month low, as Beijing beefed up measures to cool surging coal prices.

The country's top economic planner held a slew of meetings with key producers and industry associations on Wednesday to discuss measures such as setting price levels and ways to better identify companies engaged in "profiteering".

"The policy intervention in coal prices is intensifying, and exchanges have tightened trading rules for relevant products. The market is in panic," analysts with SinoSteel Futures wrote in a note.

Meanwhile, coking coal supplies remained tight as imports from countries like Mongolia were hit by the pandemic situation, according to Huatai Futures analysts.

The most actively traded coking coal futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, for January delivery, plunged 12% to 2,503 yuan ($391.24) per tonne, hitting its lowest level since Sept. 1. Open interest of the contract had slumped 82.5% from Aug. 18.

Coke futures also opened down 12% to hit the limit.

Benchmark iron ore futures fell 6.1% to 657 yuan a tonne. Spot 62% iron ore inched up $1 to $122.5 per tonne on Wednesday, according to SteelHome consultancy.

Construction-used steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange declined 4.5% to 4,557 yuan per tonne.

Hot rolled coils, used in the manufacturing sector, dropped 5% to 4,890 yuan a tonne.

Shanghai stainless steel futures, for December delivery, slid 4.6% to 19,020 yuan per tonne.

Chinese coking coal

