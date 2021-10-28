MPMG scheme: Banks receive applications worth Rs200bn

KARACHI: Banks have received applications worth Rs200 billion for low-cost housing up to October 18, 2021 under the Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar (MPMG) scheme.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) out of the received applications, banks have approved financing of Rs 78 billion and some Rs 18 billion have already been disbursed from the approved cases.

Resultantly, housing and construction credits of banks have reached Rs 305 billion at the end of September, 2021, which were Rs 166 billion at the end of September last year, showing an increase of Rs 139 billion and a year-on-year growth of 84 percent.

In July 2020, the State Bank of Pakistan advised commercial banks to increase their lending for housing and construction sectors to at least 5 percent of their private domestic sector advances by December 2021. To assist in this, the State Bank advised quarterly target to each bank after individual consultation, leading to concerted efforts.

The focus on this segment increased and for the quarter ending September 30, 2021, banks have achieved 94 percent of their assigned targets on a consolidated basis. During July-September 2021, banks increased their credit to housing and construction sector by Rs 48 billion from Rs 257 billion as of June 30, 2021.

Increase in credit to housing and construction sector reflects that banks have realigned their internal policy dimension/ strategic focus towards development of housing and construction. The banks have, in recent months, revamped their systems and procedures, upgraded and streamlined technological platforms, and motivated their banking staff through incentives and trainings.

Governor, State Bank of Pakistan, Dr. Reza Baqir appreciated the progress made by the banking industry in supporting low cost housing finance for first time home owners under the Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar (MPMG).

At the same time the Governor stressed the need to accelerate the pace of approvals by banks to match the requests for financing to ensure that people are not discouraged by the processing time. He expressed the hope that with the combined efforts of all stakeholders, the dream of Pakistanis to have their own homes can become a reality.

While appreciating the efforts, Governor Baqir also asked stakeholders to increase outreach of the Government’s Markup Subsidy Scheme for Housing Finance commonly known as Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar (MPMG) to the wider public. He said that when the journey of MPMG started last year, low-cost housing finance was almost non-existent as commercial banks rarely ventured in this area fearing its inherent risks.

However, the strong commitment of government especially NAPHDA, SBP, banks, and other stakeholders to promote housing and construction activities in the country is beginning to result in considerable increase in finance for housing and construction. To augment this effort the SBP provided an enabling regulatory environment to promote housing & construction finance.

The banks have also established a joint call center to address queries of general public regarding MPMG which was recently inaugurated by the Governor SBP. This call center will help resolve complaints and assist common persons who would like to borrow under MPMG but face difficulties in completing the requirements of banks.

Earlier, the State Bank launched a user friendly online complaint resolution mechanism in January 2021. The complaint resolution mechanism comprises an IT based portal supported by a comprehensive network of State Bank and commercial bank staff to take care of problems faced by applicants and resolves complaints within a predefined timeline with proper escalation mechanism.

Some of the other steps taken by the SBP in collaboration with NAPHDA, other government agencies, banks and stakeholders include a simplified loan application, standard facility offer letter, amendment in the prudential framework, development of standard risk assessment criteria for builders/developers, development of income proxy model and streamlined financing documents.

