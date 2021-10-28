PDM to decide whether no-trust motion should be tabled in Punjab PA: Hamza

LAHORE: Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly (PA) Hamza Shahbaz on Wednesday said that issue of bringing a no-confidence motion in Punjab Assembly will be decided at the platform of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

While highlighting the issue of price hike in the Punjab Assembly he said that inflation has made the life of the people difficult. The government had done nothing for the welfare of the people. He also said PTI government had only taken revenge from the opposition. Inflation in Pakistan has broken a 70-year record in the last three years, with food prices doubling, while the prices of ghee, oil, sugar, flour, and poultry have reached historic levels.

Hamza said the government had increased the prices of petroleum by Rs 29 in four months. He said weekly inflation in Pakistan is 14.48 % while inflation in India is 4.3 %. He said that dollar has reached at Rs 176. He said government has miserably failed to prove any corruption case on Sharif family. He further said that government has failed to control dengue in Punjab while the PML (N) government had established departments to control dengue.

While showing solidarity with the people of Kashmir Hamza Shahbaz said that we are observing October 27 as a Black Day with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) facing illegal occupation and gross human rights violation for the last 74 years, an official said on Sunday

Each year, October 27 is observed as Kashmir Black Day to mark protest and resentment by Kashmiris around the world in commemorating the forced occupation of the valley by the Indian Occupation Forces.

On October 27, 1947, the sufferings of the Kashmiri people commenced with the landing of Indian troops in Jammu and Kashmir which have increased manifold after New Delhi suspended the special status of IIOJK through the revocation of Articles 370 and 35-A of the Indian Constitution on August 5, 2019.

While responding to the opposition leader Industries minister Punjab Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal said that PML (N) had ruled the province for thirty-three years and had done nothing for the people of the province. PML (N) had destroyed the future of the coming generations of the province.

He said that the current account deficit in 2018 was twenty billion dollars. We reduced the current account deficit by seven billion dollars during the first year of the government. He said that today foreign exchange reserves had touched 27 billion dollars. He further said that 75 percent industry suspended their operations during the PML (N) government. He also said that PTI government had introduced tax reforms as well as introduced ease of doing business for the investors in Punjab as a result of which local and foreign investors are investing in Punjab.

While showing solidarity with the people of Kashmir Aslam Iqbal said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had pleaded the case of Kashmiris worldwide.

Earlier, Law Minister Punjab Raja Basharat laid The Punjab Medical and Health Institution (Amendment) Ordinance 20121 and The Ravi Urban Development Authority (Amendment) Ordinance 2021.

The minister also introduced The Punjab General Provident Investment Fund (Amendment) Bill 2021, The Punjab Pension Fund (Amendment) Bill 2021, The Provincial Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Bill 2021, The Grand Asian University Sialkot Bill 2021, and The Punjab Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill 2021.

