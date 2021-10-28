ANL 15.53 Increased By ▲ 15.53 (0%)
ASC 13.14 Increased By ▲ 13.14 (0%)
ASL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 17.85 (0%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 8.33 (0%)
BYCO 7.35 Increased By ▲ 7.35 (0%)
FCCL 17.52 Increased By ▲ 17.52 (0%)
FFBL 22.53 Increased By ▲ 22.53 (0%)
FFL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 12.56 (0%)
FNEL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 7.50 (0%)
GGGL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 17.21 (0%)
GGL 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.67%)
HUMNL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.51%)
JSCL 19.40 Increased By ▲ 19.40 (0%)
KAPCO 27.31 Increased By ▲ 27.31 (0%)
KEL 3.36 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (0%)
MLCF 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.19%)
NETSOL 104.99 Increased By ▲ 104.99 (0%)
PACE 4.12 Increased By ▲ 4.12 (0%)
PAEL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 26.60 (0%)
PIBTL 8.08 Increased By ▲ 8.08 (0%)
POWER 7.25 Increased By ▲ 7.25 (0%)
PRL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.9%)
PTC 9.06 Increased By ▲ 9.06 (0%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0%)
SNGP 39.74 Increased By ▲ 39.74 (0%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 123.46 Increased By ▲ 123.46 (0%)
UNITY 29.43 Increased By ▲ 29.43 (0%)
WTL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (0%)
BR100 4,760 Increased By ▲ 116.8 (2.52%)
BR30 20,622 Increased By ▲ 327.01 (1.61%)
KSE100 45,851 Increased By ▲ 546.91 (1.21%)
KSE30 17,940 Increased By ▲ 231.5 (1.31%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Rising inflation, unemployment: PPP to stage nationwide protest tomorrow

Naveed Butt 28 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP), Wednesday, announced to stage nationwide protest on October 29 (Friday) against Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) government over rising inflation and unemployment.

Central Information Secretary Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPP-P) and member of the National Assembly Shazia Atta Marri has said the PPP would stage a historic protest nationwide against the rising inflation, unemployment, and anti-people policies of the ruling party on October 29.

She claimed that thousands of people would participate across the country in the anti-government protest on the instructions of their beloved PPP’s Chairman Bilwal Bhutto-Zardari, and would make it a historic demonstration.

She said in a statement that poor people of the country were suffering because of worst inflation, unemployment and economic woes but the “incompetent” PTI government had failed to provide any relief to the people.

She said PPP’s leadership only had the ability to uplift the country’s economy and to get masses out from their miserable economic woes and difficulties.

The PPP leader said that hundreds of employees of Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited were fired yesterday from their services by the ruling government amid worst inflation, which was very shameful and barbaric act of this government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

National Assembly unemployment PPP Shazia Atta Marri PTI goverment

Comments

Comments are closed.

Rising inflation, unemployment: PPP to stage nationwide protest tomorrow

Required supply of RLNG not possible as of now

MPMG scheme: Banks receive applications worth Rs200bn

Saudi says 44 global firms to set up regional HQs in Riyadh

TLP shall be treated as militant group: Cabinet

Wheat flour in Sindh: Tarin concerned at price differential

MFIs want status of commercial banks

Diplomats, missions and privileged persons: Sales tax exemptions likely to be abolished

India probes Kashmir students for cheering Pakistan cricket win

Taliban back TAPI gas pipeline: Turkmenistan officials due in Afghanistan

ABL’s PAT grows 5pc to Rs13,070m in 9 months YoY

Read more stories