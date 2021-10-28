Rising inflation, unemployment: PPP to stage nationwide protest tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP), Wednesday, announced to stage nationwide protest on October 29 (Friday) against Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) government over rising inflation and unemployment.

Central Information Secretary Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPP-P) and member of the National Assembly Shazia Atta Marri has said the PPP would stage a historic protest nationwide against the rising inflation, unemployment, and anti-people policies of the ruling party on October 29.

She claimed that thousands of people would participate across the country in the anti-government protest on the instructions of their beloved PPP’s Chairman Bilwal Bhutto-Zardari, and would make it a historic demonstration.

She said in a statement that poor people of the country were suffering because of worst inflation, unemployment and economic woes but the “incompetent” PTI government had failed to provide any relief to the people.

She said PPP’s leadership only had the ability to uplift the country’s economy and to get masses out from their miserable economic woes and difficulties.

The PPP leader said that hundreds of employees of Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited were fired yesterday from their services by the ruling government amid worst inflation, which was very shameful and barbaric act of this government.

