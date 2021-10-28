Cabinet approves Rs6bn for PSEB

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet, on Wednesday, approved Rs 6 billion for Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) in order to promote the IT sector of the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the cabinet meeting where the approval for funds was granted.

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Aminul Haque, reacting to the funds approval, stated that the funds approval on the demands of the Ministry of IT will be an important milestone in increasing IT exports. There is no doubt that the record increase in IT exports is an important step towards Digital Pakistan Vision.

IT is the only sector where decent employment opportunities are numerous and income is unlimited, he added. According to the ministry officials, the cabinet approved an allocation of Rs2 billion, as a single line budget, to PSEB in addition to giving a nod to Rs4 billion for disbursement of cash rewards to incentivise IT exports and encourage documentation of exporters and exports.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021