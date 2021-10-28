ANL 15.53 Increased By ▲ 15.53 (0%)
ASC 13.14 Increased By ▲ 13.14 (0%)
ASL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 17.85 (0%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 8.33 (0%)
BYCO 7.35 Increased By ▲ 7.35 (0%)
FCCL 17.52 Increased By ▲ 17.52 (0%)
FFBL 22.53 Increased By ▲ 22.53 (0%)
FFL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 12.56 (0%)
FNEL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 7.50 (0%)
GGGL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 17.21 (0%)
GGL 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.67%)
HUMNL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.51%)
JSCL 19.40 Increased By ▲ 19.40 (0%)
KAPCO 27.31 Increased By ▲ 27.31 (0%)
KEL 3.36 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (0%)
MLCF 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.19%)
NETSOL 104.99 Increased By ▲ 104.99 (0%)
PACE 4.12 Increased By ▲ 4.12 (0%)
PAEL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 26.60 (0%)
PIBTL 8.08 Increased By ▲ 8.08 (0%)
POWER 7.25 Increased By ▲ 7.25 (0%)
PRL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.9%)
PTC 9.06 Increased By ▲ 9.06 (0%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0%)
SNGP 39.74 Increased By ▲ 39.74 (0%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 123.46 Increased By ▲ 123.46 (0%)
UNITY 29.43 Increased By ▲ 29.43 (0%)
WTL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (0%)
BR100 4,760 Increased By ▲ 116.8 (2.52%)
BR30 20,622 Increased By ▲ 327.01 (1.61%)
KSE100 45,851 Increased By ▲ 546.91 (1.21%)
KSE30 17,940 Increased By ▲ 231.5 (1.31%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Cabinet approves Rs6bn for PSEB

Recorder Report 28 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet, on Wednesday, approved Rs 6 billion for Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) in order to promote the IT sector of the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the cabinet meeting where the approval for funds was granted.

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Aminul Haque, reacting to the funds approval, stated that the funds approval on the demands of the Ministry of IT will be an important milestone in increasing IT exports. There is no doubt that the record increase in IT exports is an important step towards Digital Pakistan Vision.

IT is the only sector where decent employment opportunities are numerous and income is unlimited, he added. According to the ministry officials, the cabinet approved an allocation of Rs2 billion, as a single line budget, to PSEB in addition to giving a nod to Rs4 billion for disbursement of cash rewards to incentivise IT exports and encourage documentation of exporters and exports.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

IT sector Federal Cabinet Imran Khan Aminul Haque Pakistan Software Export Board

Comments

Comments are closed.

Cabinet approves Rs6bn for PSEB

Required supply of RLNG not possible as of now

MPMG scheme: Banks receive applications worth Rs200bn

Saudi says 44 global firms to set up regional HQs in Riyadh

TLP shall be treated as militant group: Cabinet

Wheat flour in Sindh: Tarin concerned at price differential

MFIs want status of commercial banks

Diplomats, missions and privileged persons: Sales tax exemptions likely to be abolished

India probes Kashmir students for cheering Pakistan cricket win

Taliban back TAPI gas pipeline: Turkmenistan officials due in Afghanistan

ABL’s PAT grows 5pc to Rs13,070m in 9 months YoY

Read more stories