Oct 28, 2021
Pakistan

Balochistan: Bizenjo, Jamali named CM, Speaker PA

INP 28 Oct 2021

QUETTA: Balochistan coalition partners on Wednesday decided to nominate Abdul Quddus Bizenjo for the Chief Minister’s office and Mir Jan Jamali as Speaker of the provincial Assembly.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, federal minister Pervaiz Khattak and Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri addressed a press conference here along with the leaders of the allied parties.

Chairman Senate addressing the press conference said that the name of Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has been finalized for the leader of the house, while the alliance has also agreed over Mir Jan Jamali as the new Speaker of Balochistan Assembly.

“A political crisis that was ongoing for last one month has come to an end today, all disagreements have been resolved,” Sanjrani further said. He also thanked former Chief Minister Jam Kamal for his role in sorting out differences.

Federal Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak said that the PTI will remain an ally of the BAP in the government and it backs the decision taken by the Balochistan Awami Party.

Abdul Quddus Bizenjo also lauded Jam Kamal’s role in saving the party and said he expects that all sides will work jointly for the development of Balochistan.

The political crisis in the province moved towards resolution after resignation of Jam Kamal and efforts in the ruling coalition to keep the alliance intact by keeping the pro-Jam Kamal members in the fold.

Sadiq Sanjrani Abdul Quddus Bizenjo Pervaiz Khattak Qasim Suri Mir Jan Jamali





