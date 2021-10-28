Season of change?

Political dramas have identical plots like Greek tragedies. An unusual movement on the political stage of Pakistan indicates that a new play might be premiered soon. If history is any guide, then the events of past few weeks show that there a change is in the air. It has happened during the last twenty years — a mid-term change. An apparent rift in the civil and military leadership and an economic melt-down with the fall of stock market, decline of rupee against dollar, drying up of foreign direct investment and widening current account deficit and ever-increasing prices of necessities and now the long march on Islamabad by TLP are the most visible signs of a new season of instability in Pakistan that may lead to a political change. Despite reassurances by Federal Government’s several spokesmen the situation seems highly fluid. Oft-repeated mantra that civil and military leadership are on the same page is a half-truth hardly appreciating underlying fallacy of the assertion. They forget that the epicenter of power is located beyond the constitutional field.

In the prevalent uncertainty and economic vulnerability, inflexible positions taken by the stakeholders at a time when level of distrust in the Western capitals against Pakistan in the aftermath of fall of Kabul to the Taliban and un-ceremonial withdrawal of NATO and American forces from Afghanistan, the fight over the turf is hardly justified. This is a vital and larger question for which the Prime Minister needs to sit with the political parties and take them on board. Those who matter in this country must realize that a storm is gathering against Pakistan. The continued placement in the grey list of FATF (Financial Action Task Force), for which we usually blame others and smell conspiracy against Pakistan, requires a serious reconsideration of our policy. It is therefore high time that things are sorted out wisely and quickly. The situation demands the highest level of statesmanship, rising above personal interests and vanities, realizing that mortals have limits and worldly authority is only momentary. Pakistan has to live on.

It is obvious that things have not come to this pass overnight. Frequent changes in the economic team without addressing basic issues Pakistan’s economy have led nowhere. Best intentions not followed by proper actions do not bear fruits. It is too late to assert civilian supremacy after making too many compromises and too big capitulations. It is a widely held view that the present regime fell for a trap. It accepted the bait of power in the twilight of a political career that led it to making several compromises. It would therefore be hard now to reclaim lost ground and cling on to power without making further concessions. It might also be difficult to leave power at this stage when the popularity of this Government is at the nadir for making hard and bad economic decisions and choices that made common man’s life miserable. Moreover, seeing a silver lining in the gathering clouds of uncertainty opposition parties are staging a comeback. Their vitriolic attacks are targeting incompetence and price hikes. Power is too intoxicating and certainly several courtiers and embedded agents of the establishment would press for making more surrenders to remain in power.

Political instability and economic vulnerability are two prime issues that Pakistan has faced since its inception. Both the injuries are self-inflicted. All other countries of the region which obtained independence along with Pakistan are well ahead of Pakistan by controlling regressive force. Political history of Pakistan is a tragic tale of intrigues and machinations of the establishment and infighting of politicians. After every few years Pakistan faces a situation where things go back to the starting point. After hearing too much and for too long about the economic turn-arounds from too many it seems that the whole tale of economic success was a mirage. Third Finance Minister, Shaukat Tarin, was in the US trying to woo the IMF (International Monetary Fund) to release its tranche of loan. In all these years, with the aid, loans and grants of China and Arab friends Pakistan has survived defaults. Today, Pakistan stands right at the point when it was handed over to present government. In order to avoid an imminent defeat, other than changing his bowlers and fielders, it seems that it could not find an out of box solution to handle large issues. The Prime Minister should have known that he needed a team that shared his convictions and agenda of eradicating corruption and achieving a solid economic stability. He cites success story of China but forgets that party discipline and conviction in the common ideals were the moving forces behind the Chinese miracle.

Against the oft-repeated mantra of corruption targeting only opposition and its leaders while many in the regime allegedly match in colors and notoriety are left make the whole process of accountability a farce. There is now a largely held view that the inexperienced team has not been able to recover a penny from the alleged billions of dollars stashed in the foreign banks despite having all the information and resources at their disposal. On the contrary, all accused come out of jails as heroes. Be it known that when some institutions of the state and individuals are exempt from an open accountability then there is no moral and legal justification for witch-hunting. Blaming and persecuting politicians without addressing real issues of Pakistan is an outdated mode of governance. Instead of hating and blaming politicians the Government needed to solve real problems of instability and economic vulnerability which it has apparently failed and would soon be out of time. Other than making postings and transfers no real reforms were introduced in all these years.

It is high time to mend relations with other political parties and agree on a common agenda of all-inclusive constitutional and economic reforms. A new charter of democracy and economy needs to be delineated and signed. Political parties and their leaders need to mend their ways. Next generation in Pakistan hates politics. Only way to woo them to participate in the political process and to become a strength for the political process and political leaders across the board stop politicking for personal gains and lead people by setting examples high moral characters like Mahathir Mohamad, Lee Kuan Yew instead of repeating empty words and promises. If the need be, all agreed reforms be made part of the Constitution. The most important lesson derived from the political history is that politicians have to stop mud-slinging. They must agree that if a person can be disqualified for speaking against judiciary and armed forces then a clause should also be added whereby a member of Parliament making false allegations against any member or leader of a political party should also be disqualified. Another clause should also be added to the Constitution whereby a member of Parliament will not directly and indirectly run any business or hold property beyond certain limits. Instead of doing patch-work a new accountability law needs to be enacted for all public office holders without exception which is placed beyond the reach of all influences by putting it in a schedule to the Constitution. To gain political and economic stability political leaders need to accept each other and instead of looking towards the establishment for power they should gain true support of people by delivering on their promises.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021