ANL 15.53 Increased By ▲ 15.53 (0%)
ASC 13.14 Increased By ▲ 13.14 (0%)
ASL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 17.85 (0%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 8.33 (0%)
BYCO 7.35 Increased By ▲ 7.35 (0%)
FCCL 17.52 Increased By ▲ 17.52 (0%)
FFBL 22.53 Increased By ▲ 22.53 (0%)
FFL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 12.56 (0%)
FNEL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 7.50 (0%)
GGGL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 17.21 (0%)
GGL 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.67%)
HUMNL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.51%)
JSCL 19.40 Increased By ▲ 19.40 (0%)
KAPCO 27.31 Increased By ▲ 27.31 (0%)
KEL 3.36 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (0%)
MLCF 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.19%)
NETSOL 104.99 Increased By ▲ 104.99 (0%)
PACE 4.12 Increased By ▲ 4.12 (0%)
PAEL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 26.60 (0%)
PIBTL 8.08 Increased By ▲ 8.08 (0%)
POWER 7.25 Increased By ▲ 7.25 (0%)
PRL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.9%)
PTC 9.06 Increased By ▲ 9.06 (0%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0%)
SNGP 39.74 Increased By ▲ 39.74 (0%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 123.46 Increased By ▲ 123.46 (0%)
UNITY 29.43 Increased By ▲ 29.43 (0%)
WTL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (0%)
BR100 4,760 Increased By ▲ 116.8 (2.52%)
BR30 20,622 Increased By ▲ 327.01 (1.61%)
KSE100 45,851 Increased By ▲ 546.91 (1.21%)
KSE30 17,940 Increased By ▲ 231.5 (1.31%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US MIDDAY: Gold slips

Reuters 28 Oct 2021

NEW YORK: Gold prices eased in choppy trading on Wednesday as strong tech earnings prompted some investors to opt for riskier assets, although a retreat in US bond yields and a weaker dollar limited losses.

Spot gold was down 0.4% at $1,785.55 per ounce by 10:17 a.m. ET (1417 GMT), after a sharp fall in the previous session.

US gold futures for December delivery fell 0.2% to $1,790.40 per ounce.

“Earnings have been fairly impressive and that is surprising a lot of people US tech stocks are a favourite place to go for many investors, which is dampening the demand for a safe haven right now,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at brokerage OANDA.

The US tech sector rose about 0.2% following strong quarterly reports from Google-owner Alphabet Inc and Microsoft Corp.

Offering some respite, the dollar index dipped 0.2% against its rivals. Benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields fell to a two-week low, decreasing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

“We are in a consolidation period for gold, but I think that eventually the policy tightening and inflation concerns should really be positive for the metal,” said Moya.

While gold is often considered an inflation hedge, reduced economic stimulus and higher interest rates push government bond yields up, raising the opportunity cost of holding bullion.

Investors are now awaiting Thursday’s European Central Bank meeting and the US Federal Open Market Committee policy meeting on Nov. 3 for more clues on the tapering timeline.

The ECB is expected to keep policy unchanged and leave a decision on its pandemic emergency bond purchase programme to December.

Elsewhere, silver fell 0.7% to $23.96 per ounce.

StoneX analyst Rhona O’Connell said interest in silver is building in the professional market and that bodes well for gold.

Platinum slipped 1% to $1,017.82 per ounce. Spot Palladium tumbled 2%

to $1,969.75 per ounce.

Gold Gold Prices Silver Price bullion US MIDDAY gold rate

Comments

Comments are closed.

US MIDDAY: Gold slips

Required supply of RLNG not possible as of now

MPMG scheme: Banks receive applications worth Rs200bn

Saudi says 44 global firms to set up regional HQs in Riyadh

TLP shall be treated as militant group: Cabinet

Wheat flour in Sindh: Tarin concerned at price differential

MFIs want status of commercial banks

Diplomats, missions and privileged persons: Sales tax exemptions likely to be abolished

India probes Kashmir students for cheering Pakistan cricket win

Taliban back TAPI gas pipeline: Turkmenistan officials due in Afghanistan

ABL’s PAT grows 5pc to Rs13,070m in 9 months YoY

Read more stories