Full-scale Airport Emergency Exercise conducted

KARACHI: Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Wednesday conducted a full-scale Airport Emergency Exercise (AEE) at the Jinnah International Airport Karachi.

According to the details, the AEE was conducted after every two years at all airports as it was a mandatory requirement of International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The purpose of this exercise is primarily to practice standard operating procedure (SOPs) of all the agencies deployed in and around airport to depict as per actual happening of emergency at any airport in Pakistan.

