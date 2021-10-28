ANL 15.53 Increased By ▲ 15.53 (0%)
Pakistan

Protest rallies held against India’s aggression in IIOJK

Recorder Report 28 Oct 2021

LAHORE: Expressing resolve to extend all out support to Kashmiris in their just struggle for right to self determination, the Punjab government marked Wednesday as Black Day against the Indian aggression in occupied Kashmir.

Protest rallies were held to draw attention of the international community towards Indian state terrorism in occupied territory. Punjab Governor, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Buzdar led a rally at Governor House, to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris. Among others, the provincial ministers; Raja Basharat, Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, Dr Akhtar Malik, PTI Minority MPA, Mahindar Paul, PTI workers and others participated in the rally taken out from Governor House main building to Corona wall. The participants were carrying Pakistani and Kashmiri flags and were chanting slogans against India and in favour of Kashmiri people.

While addressing the participants, Sardar Usman Buzdar said that Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir; likewise Kashmir is incomplete without Pakistan. “India is committing genocide of Kashmiri people, but, time will certainly come when Kashmiri people will get freedom from the tyranny of India,” he said.

He urged the international community to play its role in resolving the Kashmir issue as per the UN resolutions. He said the whole nation stand united with Kashmiri brethren in their struggle for self determination.

The CM said the Kashmir freedom movement could not be oppressed by bullets and Modi regime’s policy of torture has failed in Indian Jammu and Kashmir and Kashmiris right of self-determination could not be negated by Indian army.

Governor Sarwar while addressing the participants of rally said that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and no power in the world can separate us from Kashmiris. “All political, religious parties and Pakistani nation stand united with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters and no sacrifice will be spared for the freedom of Kashmir,” he said, adding: “Time has come to declare Indian army as terrorist force.”

He said that Prime Minister, Imran Khan, has proved himself as the ambassador of Kashmiris by raising voice for them at International level.

It may be noted that Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and across the World marked October 27 as Black Day, to convey to the international community that they reject India’s illegal occupation of their homeland and will continue their struggle to achieve their inalienable right to self-determination. On 27th October 1947, the Indian troops had invaded Jammu and Kashmir and occupied it in violation of the Partition Plan of the subcontinent and against the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

