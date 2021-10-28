Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Wednesday (October 27, 2021).
========================================================
INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS
========================================================
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
RATES FOR PAYMENT OF
INTEREST BY
AUTHORISED
DEALERS
========================================================
U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 27.10.2021 VALUE 27.10.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 months -0.1155% PA 0.6345% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 Months -0.0721% PA 0.6779% PA
For 12 months 0.0794% PA 0.9544% PA
For 2 Years 0.0794% PA 1.4544% PA
For 3 Years 0.0794% PA 1.7044% PA
For 4 years 0.0794% PA 1.9544% PA
For 5 years 0.0794% PA 2.0794% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
POUND STERLING VALUE 27.10.2021 VALUE 27.10.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 Months -0.0445% PA 0.7055% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 months 0.1589% PA 0.9089% PA
For 12 Months 0.4645% PA 1.3395% PA
For 2 Years 0.4645% PA 1.8395% PA
For 3 Years 0.4645% PA 2.0895% PA
For 4 years 0.4645% PA 2.3395% PA
For 5 years 0.4645% PA 2.4645% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
EURO VALUE 27.10.2021 VALUE 27.10.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 months 0.3124% PA 1.0624% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 months 0.2951% PA 1.0451% PA
For 12 Months 0.2331% PA 1.1081% PA
For 2 Years 0.2331% PA 1.6081% PA
For 3 Years 0.2331% PA 1.8581% PA
For 4 years 0.2331% PA 2.1081% PA
For 5 years 0.2331% PA 2.2331% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
JAPANESE YEN VALUE 27.10.2021 VALUE 27.10.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 months 0.1673% PA 0.5827% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 months 0.1853% PA 0.5647% PA
For 12 Months 0.1847% PA 0.6903% PA
For 2 Years 0.1847% PA 1.1903% PA
For 3 Years 0.1847% PA 1.4403% PA
For 4 Years 0.1847% PA 1.6903% PA
For 5 years 0.1847% PA 1.8153% PA
========================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments
Comments are closed.