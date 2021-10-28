Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Wednesday (October 27, 2021).

======================================================== INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS ======================================================== BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES RATES FOR PAYMENT OF INTEREST BY AUTHORISED DEALERS ======================================================== U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 27.10.2021 VALUE 27.10.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months -0.1155% PA 0.6345% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 Months -0.0721% PA 0.6779% PA For 12 months 0.0794% PA 0.9544% PA For 2 Years 0.0794% PA 1.4544% PA For 3 Years 0.0794% PA 1.7044% PA For 4 years 0.0794% PA 1.9544% PA For 5 years 0.0794% PA 2.0794% PA -------------------------------------------------------- POUND STERLING VALUE 27.10.2021 VALUE 27.10.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 Months -0.0445% PA 0.7055% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.1589% PA 0.9089% PA For 12 Months 0.4645% PA 1.3395% PA For 2 Years 0.4645% PA 1.8395% PA For 3 Years 0.4645% PA 2.0895% PA For 4 years 0.4645% PA 2.3395% PA For 5 years 0.4645% PA 2.4645% PA -------------------------------------------------------- EURO VALUE 27.10.2021 VALUE 27.10.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.3124% PA 1.0624% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2951% PA 1.0451% PA For 12 Months 0.2331% PA 1.1081% PA For 2 Years 0.2331% PA 1.6081% PA For 3 Years 0.2331% PA 1.8581% PA For 4 years 0.2331% PA 2.1081% PA For 5 years 0.2331% PA 2.2331% PA -------------------------------------------------------- JAPANESE YEN VALUE 27.10.2021 VALUE 27.10.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.1673% PA 0.5827% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.1853% PA 0.5647% PA For 12 Months 0.1847% PA 0.6903% PA For 2 Years 0.1847% PA 1.1903% PA For 3 Years 0.1847% PA 1.4403% PA For 4 Years 0.1847% PA 1.6903% PA For 5 years 0.1847% PA 1.8153% PA ========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021