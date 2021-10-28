ANL 15.53 Increased By ▲ 15.53 (0%)
Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

Recorder Report 28 Oct 2021

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Wednesday (October 27, 2021).

========================================================
INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS
========================================================
                         BBA BID           MAXIMUM RATES
                          RATES           FOR PAYMENT OF
                                             INTEREST BY
                                              AUTHORISED
                                                 DEALERS
========================================================
U.S. DOLLARS         VALUE 27.10.2021   VALUE 27.10.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months          -0.1155% PA            0.6345% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 Months          -0.0721% PA            0.6779% PA
For 12 months           0.0794% PA            0.9544% PA
For  2 Years            0.0794% PA            1.4544% PA
For  3 Years            0.0794% PA            1.7044% PA
For  4 years            0.0794% PA            1.9544% PA
For  5 years            0.0794% PA            2.0794% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
POUND STERLING       VALUE 27.10.2021   VALUE 27.10.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 Months          -0.0445% PA            0.7055% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months           0.1589% PA            0.9089% PA
For 12 Months           0.4645% PA            1.3395% PA
For  2 Years            0.4645% PA            1.8395% PA
For  3 Years            0.4645% PA            2.0895% PA
For  4 years            0.4645% PA            2.3395% PA
For  5 years            0.4645% PA            2.4645% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
EURO                 VALUE 27.10.2021   VALUE 27.10.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months           0.3124% PA            1.0624% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months           0.2951% PA            1.0451% PA
For 12 Months           0.2331% PA            1.1081% PA
For  2 Years            0.2331% PA            1.6081% PA
For  3 Years            0.2331% PA            1.8581% PA
For  4 years            0.2331% PA            2.1081% PA
For  5 years            0.2331% PA            2.2331% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
JAPANESE YEN         VALUE 27.10.2021   VALUE 27.10.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months           0.1673% PA            0.5827% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months           0.1853% PA            0.5647% PA
For 12 Months           0.1847% PA            0.6903% PA
For  2 Years            0.1847% PA            1.1903% PA
For  3 Years            0.1847% PA            1.4403% PA
For  4 Years            0.1847% PA            1.6903% PA
For  5 years            0.1847% PA            1.8153% PA
========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

