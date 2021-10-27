PM Imran says TLP's demands cannot be accepted

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that demands of the banned Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) cannot be accepted, adding that attacks on police officials constitute terrorism, reported Aaj News on Wednesday.

A number of police officials have been martyred so far in clashes with the group's demonstrators who have demanded the release of their leader and the expulsion of the French ambassador from Pakistan.

On Tuesday, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that the government had resolved all issues with the TLP, except the issue of the French ambassador.

Rashid reiterated that all civil-military institutions were on one page on this issue and had decided that the French ambassador's expulsion and embassy’s shutdown were not doable.

“We don’t want any confrontation which could impact Pakistan’s stability,” he emphasised.

Sharing details of his meetings with the TLP's leadership, Rashid said the group had promised to open all routes by Tuesday.

He informed journalists that except for the one issue, "we don’t have any reservations with the group".

Earlier, TLP's leadership accused Interior Minister of lying that matters with the government had been resolved.

In a statement issued by the group's central committee, TLP leader Syed Sarwar Shah Saifi said: "Sheikh Rashid lied yesterday that matters have been resolved. He also lied about contact [with us] at 8pm — from them till now no government official, including Sheikh, has contacted [us]."

"Let the entire nation see the malicious intent of the government," the statement said.

Reportedly, TLP has given November 2 as the new deadline for the expulsion of the French ambassador from Pakistan.

Last week, Rashid ruled out the possibility, saying any such move would affect Pakistan’s ties with the European Union.

On Sunday, the TLP decided to convert their march towards Islamabad into a sit-in till their demands are met after successful negotiations with the government.

Talks between the government officials and the TLP's leadership have been going on for days now, but both sides have not yet come to an agreement over the issue of the French diplomat's expulsion from Pakistan.

The government, on its part, also released 350 workers of TLP and announced to review charges imposed under the fourth schedule.