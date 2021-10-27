ANL 15.53 Increased By ▲ 15.53 (0%)
ASC 13.14 Increased By ▲ 13.14 (0%)
ASL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 17.85 (0%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 8.33 (0%)
BYCO 7.35 Increased By ▲ 7.35 (0%)
FCCL 17.52 Increased By ▲ 17.52 (0%)
FFBL 22.53 Increased By ▲ 22.53 (0%)
FFL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 12.56 (0%)
FNEL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 7.50 (0%)
GGGL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 17.21 (0%)
GGL 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.67%)
HUMNL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.51%)
JSCL 19.40 Increased By ▲ 19.40 (0%)
KAPCO 27.31 Increased By ▲ 27.31 (0%)
KEL 3.36 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (0%)
MLCF 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.19%)
NETSOL 104.99 Increased By ▲ 104.99 (0%)
PACE 4.12 Increased By ▲ 4.12 (0%)
PAEL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 26.60 (0%)
PIBTL 8.08 Increased By ▲ 8.08 (0%)
POWER 7.25 Increased By ▲ 7.25 (0%)
PRL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.9%)
PTC 9.06 Increased By ▲ 9.06 (0%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0%)
SNGP 39.74 Increased By ▲ 39.74 (0%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 123.46 Increased By ▲ 123.46 (0%)
UNITY 29.43 Increased By ▲ 29.43 (0%)
WTL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (0%)
BR100 4,760 Increased By ▲ 116.8 (2.52%)
BR30 20,622 Increased By ▲ 327.01 (1.61%)
KSE100 45,851 Increased By ▲ 546.91 (1.21%)
KSE30 17,940 Increased By ▲ 231.5 (1.31%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Erdogan says 'likely' to meet Biden in Glasgow

AFP 27 Oct 2021

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he expects to meet his US counterpart Joe Biden on the margins of the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Turkish media reported Wednesday.

Erdogan's comments to reporters on board his return flight from a trip to Azerbaijan came after the White House released Biden's schedule at this weekend's G20 summit in Rome that included no meeting with the Turkish leader.

"The agenda for Rome and Glasgow appears to have changed," Erdogan was quoted as saying.

"We are likely to meet in Glasgow instead of Rome."

The COP26 UN climate conference opens in the Scottish city on Sunday and runs to November 12.

The meeting, which would be the two leaders' second since Biden was elected president, comes with Turkey seeking compensation after Washington kicked Turkey out of its F-35 fighter jet programme for buying a Russian missile defence system.

The meeting would also come on the heels of a new diplomatic spat that saw Erdogan threaten to expel the US and nine other Western ambassadors over their support for a jailed Turkish civil society leader.

Erdogan, who accused the envoys of meddling in Turkey's affairs, walked backed the threat after the embassies issued statements pledging to stay out of Turkey's domestic affairs.

Erdogan says talks under way with US to buy F-16s

Erdogan has had a rocky relationship with Biden, who he last met on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Brussels in June.

Turkey's 2019 purchase of a Russian S-400 defence air system has been an irritant on ties, which saw Washington block Ankara's plans to purchase about 100 next-generation US F-35 planes.

Erdogan has insisted on compensation, saying Washington could pay back at least part of the $1.4 billion advance payment Turkey made for the F-35s through the delivery of older-generation F-16 fighter jets.

The F-35 issue will be the most important topic in his meeting with Biden, Erdogan said, adding that he would have a chance to directly confirm if Washington was willing to return the money through F-16 deliveries.

If so, he said, "we will have worked out an agreement."

Any military sales would have to be approved by Congress, where anti-Turkish sentiment is strong because of Erdogan's record on human rights.

Tayyip Erdogan COP26 G20 summit climate conference

Comments

1000 characters

Erdogan says 'likely' to meet Biden in Glasgow

Pakistan's rupee recovers 1.44% against US dollar as KSA support cools off market

US senators urge Biden to avoid sanctions against India over Russian deal

Our collective efforts can halt economic meltdown in Afghanistan: Qureshi

PM Imran thanks Saudi Arabia after $3-billion financial assistance

Turkmenistan officials due in Afghanistan as Taliban back TAPI gas pipeline

China says Taliban eager to have dialogue with the world

Lowest number of critical coronavirus patients, daily mortalities in a year: Umar

Suspension in trading extended after issues in JADE Trading Terminal

Four cops martyred in Lakki Marwat attack

Pakistan wants working group level meeting with KSA to finalise pacts

Read more stories