Oct 27, 2021
World

US senators urge Biden to avoid sanctions against India over Russian deal

Reuters 27 Oct 2021

NEW DELHI: Two US senators have urged President Joe Biden to waive sanctions against India over its purchase of Russia's S-400 air defence system, saying such a punitive measure would endanger growing cooperation.

India signed a $5.5 billion deal with Russia in 2018 for five of the surface-to-air missile systems for defence against Pakistan and China.

But the proposed transfer has caused friction with the United States, which passed a law in 2017 under which any country engaged with Russia's defence and intelligence sectors could face sanctions.

Republican Senator John Corny and Democrat Senator Mark Warner wrote a letter to Biden to Tuesday calling for a waiver on the grounds of national security and broader cooperation.

"We believe there is a national security imperative to waiving sanctions," the senators said in their letter which they issued in a press release.

As US debt limit looms again, calls intensify for reform

They said they were concerned the transfer of the Russian systems would trigger sanctions against India under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), which was enacted to hold Russia accountable for interfering in US elections, cyber hacking and bullying Ukraine.

India has made a down payment on the S400 systems and the first set of missile batteries is expected to be begin deployment later this year.

The United States imposed sanctions on Turkey for buying the same equipment last year.

Cornyn and Warner, who are co-chairs of a Senate India Caucus, said they shared the administration's concerns about Russia but they warned of damage to cooperation with India if sanctions were to be imposed.

"We believe that the application of CAATSA sanctions could have a deleterious effect on a strategic partnership with India, while at the same time, not achieve the intended purpose of deterring Russian arms sales," they wrote.

India has been cutting back on purchases of military equipment from Russia, which for years was its main source, with a 53% drop in Russian arms exports to India from 2016 to 2020 compared with the preceding five-year period.

India's defence deals with the United States, on the other hand, have been increasing with sales at $3.4 billion in 2020 financial year. These are positive trends, the senators said.

US State Dept No. 2 to visit Pakistan, India

"Imposing sanctions at this time could derail deepening cooperation with India across all aspects of our bilateral relationship - from vaccines to defense cooperation, from energy strategy to technology sharing."

1 Comment(s)
Sabih Oct 27, 2021 02:59pm
Small,medium and big so called "super powers" of the earth selling their garbage mizile systems and ammunition to third world's poor and corrupt countries,
