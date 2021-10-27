ANL 15.53 Increased By ▲ 15.53 (0%)
Lowest number of critical coronavirus patients, daily mortalities in a year: Umar

  • Head of National Command and Operation Centre says coronavirus positivity ratio lowest since country started measuring Covid-19 data
BR Web Desk 27 Oct 2021

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has said that the occupancy of critical care patients and daily mortality is the lowest in Pakistan in a year.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the head of the National Command and Operation Centre said that Pakistan has the lowest positivity ratio since it started measuring coronavirus data. He further said that the positive impact of vaccination is showing, urging that the drive must continue.

The minister's statement comes as Pakistan's positivity ratio continued to remain below 2% for more than a week and now stands at 1.34%. During the last 24 hours, Pakistan conducted 38,430 tests out of which 516 came out positive, taking the national tally to 1,270,322.

Out of the new cases, Punjab reported 143 coronavirus infections, Balochistan (7), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (93), Islamabad (28), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (7), Sindh (237) and Gilgit-Baltistan (1).

During the last 24 hours, the virus claimed 13 more lives, taking the death toll to 28,405. Currently, there are 1,487 critical cases and 23,982 active Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, another 717 people have recovered from Covid-19 in Pakistan, taking the recoveries to 1,217,935.

Pakistan's overall vaccination count crosses 100 million

As Pakistan continued to witness a decline in its coronavirus cases, it has also achieved the landmark of administering over 100 million doses of the coronavirus vaccines to its citizens.

So far, over 101,470,254 doses have been administered in the country.

Moreover, over 68 million people have been administered the doses out of which over 38 million have been fully vaccinated, while 30 million have received a single dose against coronavirus.

