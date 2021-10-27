ANL 15.53 Increased By ▲ 15.53 (0%)
ASC 13.14 Increased By ▲ 13.14 (0%)
ASL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 17.85 (0%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 8.33 (0%)
BYCO 7.35 Increased By ▲ 7.35 (0%)
FCCL 17.52 Increased By ▲ 17.52 (0%)
FFBL 22.53 Increased By ▲ 22.53 (0%)
FFL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 12.56 (0%)
FNEL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 7.50 (0%)
GGGL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 17.21 (0%)
GGL 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.67%)
HUMNL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.51%)
JSCL 19.40 Increased By ▲ 19.40 (0%)
KAPCO 27.31 Increased By ▲ 27.31 (0%)
KEL 3.36 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (0%)
MLCF 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.19%)
NETSOL 104.99 Increased By ▲ 104.99 (0%)
PACE 4.12 Increased By ▲ 4.12 (0%)
PAEL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 26.60 (0%)
PIBTL 8.08 Increased By ▲ 8.08 (0%)
POWER 7.25 Increased By ▲ 7.25 (0%)
PRL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.9%)
PTC 9.06 Increased By ▲ 9.06 (0%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0%)
SNGP 39.74 Increased By ▲ 39.74 (0%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 123.46 Increased By ▲ 123.46 (0%)
UNITY 29.43 Increased By ▲ 29.43 (0%)
WTL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (0%)
BR100 4,783 Increased By ▲ 139.06 (2.99%)
BR30 20,699 Increased By ▲ 403.98 (1.99%)
KSE100 45,815 Increased By ▲ 511.25 (1.13%)
KSE30 17,925 Increased By ▲ 216.49 (1.22%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks open lower with eyes on earnings

AFP 27 Oct 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday on profit-taking after sharp rallies in the previous session, as investors closely watched this week's corporate earnings.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.16 percent or 47.70 points at 29,058.31 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.05 percent or 1.08 points to 2,017.32.

The Japanese market started with declines "in reaction to sharp gains in the previous session after US shares ended with modest increases," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst of Monex.

Investors are closely watching earnings reports in Japan, which are more important factors than GDP growth figures due this week in the US and Europe or Japan's general elections on Sunday, analysts said.

The dollar fetched 114.15 yen in early Asian trade, barely changed from 114.14 yen in New York late Tuesday.

Airline ANA Holdings was down 1.30 percent at 2,645 yen, after a report said it was expected to book an operating loss of around 110 billion yen ($960 million) for the April-September half.

Its rival Japan Airlines was down 1.50 percent at 2,419 yen.

Canon was down 5.81 percent at 2,568.5 yen after it cut its full-year operating profit forecast.

Hitachi was down 0.69 percent at 6,728 yen ahead of its earnings report due after market close.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended up less than 0.1 percent at 35,756.88 while the broad-based S&P 500 finished up 0.2 percent and the tech-rich Nasdaq closed up 0.1 percent.

Nikkei Monex Tokyo stocks opened

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo stocks open lower with eyes on earnings

Appointment of Lt-Gen Anjum as DG ISI notified

Finance for low-income segments: PBA announces strategic partnership with consortium

Pakistan wants working group level meeting with KSA to finalise pacts

KE allowed paisa 69 raise in July tariff

KSA announces massive financial support: Fawad

CPEC carries no 'hidden' debt: Umar

Shift to digital mode of payments: FPCCI urges FBR to defer policy immediately

Palm stearin: FBR cuts duty drawback rates on inputs' export

Nawaz's 'secret' meetings?: PML-N won't be a party to any deal, says Khaqan

Wall Street in Riyadh sees lingering inflation, oil hitting $100

Read more stories