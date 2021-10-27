Appointment of Lt-Gen Anjum as DG ISI notified

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, after his return from a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia, notified appointment of Lt General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum as the new DG Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) following a meeting between him and the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The notification issued read that the prime minister has seen and approved the appointment of PA-27007 Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, HI (M) as director general ISI, with effect from 20th November 2021, from the panel of officers at para 6 of the summary.

The incumbent director general ISI shall continue to hold charge as the director general ISI till 19th November 2021. A statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said that Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday.

The meeting was part of the ongoing consultation process between the prime minister and the Chief of Army Staff about the timing of change of command in the ISI and selection of the new DG ISI. During this process, a list of officers was received from Ministry of Defence. The prime minister interviewed all the nominees.

A final round of consultation was held between the prime minister and the Chief of Army Staff on Tuesday. After detailed consultative process, name of Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum was approved as the new DG ISI. The designate DG ISI shall assume charge on 20th November 2021.

