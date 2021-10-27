ANL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -13.22 (-100%)
ASL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -17.53 (-100%)
BOP 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -8.65 (-100%)
BYCO 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.29 (-100%)
FCCL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -19.10 (-100%)
FFBL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (7.57%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.92%)
JSCL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -19.25 (-100%)
KAPCO 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -27.25 (-100%)
KEL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-100%)
MDTL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.25 Increased By ▲ 34.25 (0%)
NETSOL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -26.49 (-100%)
PIBTL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 15.80 (0%)
PTC 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -29.35 (-100%)
WTL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,644 Decreased By ▼ -89.39 (-1.89%)
BR30 20,295 Decreased By ▼ -44.64 (-0.22%)
KSE100 45,304 Decreased By ▼ -239.73 (-0.53%)
KSE30 17,708 Decreased By ▼ -102.63 (-0.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Appointment of Lt-Gen Anjum as DG ISI notified

Recorder Report 27 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, after his return from a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia, notified appointment of Lt General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum as the new DG Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) following a meeting between him and the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The notification issued read that the prime minister has seen and approved the appointment of PA-27007 Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, HI (M) as director general ISI, with effect from 20th November 2021, from the panel of officers at para 6 of the summary.

The incumbent director general ISI shall continue to hold charge as the director general ISI till 19th November 2021. A statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said that Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday.

Appointment of new DG ISI: notification after PM’s return from KSA

The meeting was part of the ongoing consultation process between the prime minister and the Chief of Army Staff about the timing of change of command in the ISI and selection of the new DG ISI. During this process, a list of officers was received from Ministry of Defence. The prime minister interviewed all the nominees.

A final round of consultation was held between the prime minister and the Chief of Army Staff on Tuesday. After detailed consultative process, name of Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum was approved as the new DG ISI. The designate DG ISI shall assume charge on 20th November 2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Qamar Javed Bajwa Imran Khan DG ISI Lt General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum Prime Minister's Office

Comments

1000 characters

Appointment of Lt-Gen Anjum as DG ISI notified

CPEC carries no 'hidden' debt: Umar

Pakistan wants working group level meeting with KSA to finalise pacts

KSA announces massive financial support: Fawad

Shift to digital mode of payments: FPCCI urges FBR to defer policy immediately

Palm stearin: FBR cuts duty drawback rates on inputs' export

Nawaz's 'secret' meetings?: PML-N won't be a party to any deal, says Khaqan

Wall Street in Riyadh sees lingering inflation, oil hitting $100

UN says Israel move outlawing Palestinian groups unjustified

New Balochistan CM: PDM to take decision after consultations: Fazl

Read more stories