Nawaz's 'secret' meetings?: PML-N won't be a party to any deal, says Khaqan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will not be part of any deal or any unconstitutional measures, said PML-N senior vice president and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, on Tuesday. Talking to reporters before the Accountability Court in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) case, he rejected reports about PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif secret meetings.

"What will happen, will be held in front of the public and everything will be on record," he said, adding that there is no need of secret meetings. He said that the PML-N will not be part of any deal and any unlawful work.

However, he said that early and transparent election was the only solution of growing problems in the country.

To a question about increase in prices of petroleum products, he said that prices of petroleum products have not been increased by Imran Khan but it has been raised by the International Monitory Fund (IMF). "IMF is running the affairs of our country and not Imran Khan," he said, adding that what directions IMF gives, the government implements it.

Responding to a question about PM Khan's statement about India in Saudi Arabia, he said that he neither watches nor listens to Imran Khan's statement.

"The relations between Pakistan and India can be resolved through UN Security Council resolution and beside it there is no way," he said. He said that the prime minister should not talk about his desire about friendly relations with India but he should talk about the rights of the people of Kashmir.

LNG case: AC urged to dispose of case on basis of NAB (Second Amendment) Ord 2021

About resignation of Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan, after moving of no-confidence motion against him, he said that change had come in Balochistan in 2018 and now change has come under the change.

"I think another change will come in change," he said.

Regarding the NAB (Second Amendment) Ordinance 2021, he said that the NAB ordinance is based on ill-intention to give extension to the NAB chairman and it has no other objectives. He further said that due to confusion in the NAB (Second Amendment) Ordinance, judges are also perplexed.

"We would not seek any relief under this ordinance," he said adding that it is the job of the court to decide about the case. The law is very clear and we have not filed any petition and will not file to seek relief under the new ordinance.

Earlier, he and the other accused appeared before Accountability Court-II judge Muhammad Azam Khan in the LNG case against him and others. During the hearing, counsel for the accused, Uzma Adil Khan, former chairperson OGRA, Aamir Naseem, former member oil OGRA, Saeed Ahmed Khan, former chairman OGRA, Chaudhry Muhammad Aslam and Abdullah Khaqan Abbasi challenged the reference under National Accountability (Second Amendment) Ordinance 2021.

Imran Shafique counsel for Aamir Naseem, former member oil OGRA told the court that there is no allegation of monetary gain against his client in the reference. According to the NAB, his client was involved in procedural laps, he said, adding that every procedure laps is not a misuse of authority.

Under the NAB (second amendment) Ordinance there is no case against him, he said. Uzma Adil's counsel Barrister Shoaib told the court that charges have been framed against the accused under NAO 1999 and now section 4 of NAO 1999 has been amended.

The new ordinance has clearly stated that this case should be transferred to relevant forum, he said, adding that whatever the proceeding before the court is not in accordance with law.

He also said that his client did not get any monetary benefits. He said that if his client signed any document, it was with good intention. The National Accountability (second amendment) Ordinance exempts the decision made under good faith, he further said.

Country suffers losses due to LNG suspension for six days: Khaqan

The counsel for Abdullah Khaqan Abbasi told the court that following promulgation of new ordinance the jurisdiction of NAB and the Accountability Court has ended and it should be transferred to a relevant forum. The judge asked the counsel that if the case is to be transferred, where it should be transferred.

The counsel said that as per his client it should be transferred to the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) or to a banking court. The judge called Barrister Zafarullah Khan, counsel for Abbasi near rostrum and asked whether Abbasi will challenge the case under new ordinance or not.

Zafarullah Khan replied that so far, he has not received any instruction in this regard. The NAB prosecutor, Usman Mirza, while objecting to the defense counsel pleas said that the new ordinance cannot be applicable over the cases filed before the court before the enactment of the NAB (Second Amendment) Ordinance.

Regarding jurisdiction of the NAB and the accountability court after promulgation of the new ordinance, he said that the reference is based on individual decision and under the new ordinance collective decision like federal cabinet excluded from the ambit of the NAB. The court adjourned hearing till October 29. Abbasi and other accused's counsels will argue before the court at the next hearing.

