Pakistan

Prince of Wales, PM discuss climate change, other issues

Press Release 27 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Prince of Wales and Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke by telephone on Tuesday, said a press release.

They reaffirmed the close and unique bonds between commonwealth nations with the 1.6 million diaspora at the heart of the relationship. With less than a week to go until COP 26 UN Conference on Climate Change in Glasgow, The Prince of Wales and Prime Minister Khan agreed on the need for greater global cooperation on climate change and protecting the environment?.

The Prince of Wales congratulated Prime Minister Khan on Pakistan's example on tackling climate change including the 10 billion tree tsunami initiative. Reiterating the international community's desire to see stability in Afghanistan, The Prince of Wales also noted Pakistan's key role in the region.

