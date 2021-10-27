President for increasing coverage of lady health workers

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has called for increasing the coverage of lady health workers (LHWs) in the country to ensure the provision of preventive and curative care services, particularly in the neglected and remote areas.

He said the health sector of the country was facing various challenges due to lack of medical professionals and paramedical staff, and expressed the hope that the Sehatmand Jawan Programme (SJP) would help provide health services at the community level, particularly to women and children.

The president made these remarks at a briefing regarding the SJP under PM's Kamyab Jawan Programme, at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by SAPM on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar, Representative of United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Dr Bakhtior Kadirov, representatives of the UNFPA, and senior officials of the government.

Dr Kadirov briefed the meeting about the SJP and highlighted that the project was aimed at promoting health and well-being of the people through youth engagement. He informed that the objectives of the SJP were to increase health coverage and generate employment opportunities for the youth.

