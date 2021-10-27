PARTLY FACETIOUS: Khan mulling yet another change in his cabinet

"The Khan has given a lecture, half extempore half prepared, on climate change to the world."

"Since The Khan became the prime minister he is not a jack of all trades but master of all."

"I don't think that's the correct expression."

"I know the expression is jack of all trades master of none but change you nitwit, is in Pakistan for the past three years and The Khan represents change..."

"I thought..."

"Stop, no more, that's it. Anyway don't forget that The Khan also talked about Kashmir and the fascist Indian regime led by Modi and..."

"You gotta deal with whoever the people elect. I mean you can't pick and choose who you talk to like...like..."

"Like with coalition partners?"

"Yes or with the much hated Shehbaz Sharif because of some constitutional provisions..."

"Wait, wait The Rotund Shahzad Akbar has addressed yet another press conference with the same papers that he has been reading from since 2019..."

"And who knows what the papers actually say! Anyway you reckon The Khan has forgiven him for failing to make a convincing case against Shehbaz Sharif in the UK...."

"I reckon The Khan is mulling yet another change in his cabinet..."

"The Khan doesn't change his cabinet - it's a shuffle baby!"

"That reminds me, 2019 was the Year of dramatic change in our economic thinking whereby empathy for the poor gave way to policies that had a very short term impact..."

"Ehsaas will take care of the poor..."

"Less than 3 percent of total outlay is earmarked for Ehsaas while 40 percent of the population is living below poverty...while government continues to spend lavishly on everything else..."

"There are no buffaloes, no fleet of cars, no biscuits with tea at the Prime Minister's House, no..."

"Indeed, but total budget outlay is up to 8.4 trillion rupees while three years ago the government had inherited 5.1 trillion rupee outlay..."

"Shush, think of the glass as half full...there is Ehsaas, there is a much toned down Kamyaab Pakistan, there is a move towards religious scholarship, there is the prospect of justice, there is..."

"I give up."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021