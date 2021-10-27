ANL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -13.22 (-100%)
ASL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -17.53 (-100%)
BOP 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -8.65 (-100%)
BYCO 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.29 (-100%)
FCCL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -19.10 (-100%)
FFBL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (7.57%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.92%)
JSCL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -19.25 (-100%)
KAPCO 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -27.25 (-100%)
KEL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-100%)
MDTL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.25 Increased By ▲ 34.25 (0%)
NETSOL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -26.49 (-100%)
PIBTL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 15.80 (0%)
PTC 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -29.35 (-100%)
WTL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,644 Decreased By ▼ -89.39 (-1.89%)
BR30 20,295 Decreased By ▼ -44.64 (-0.22%)
KSE100 45,304 Decreased By ▼ -239.73 (-0.53%)
KSE30 17,708 Decreased By ▼ -102.63 (-0.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China's Liu, US Treasury's Yellen hold 'candid' call on trade

AFP 27 Oct 2021

BEIJING: China's Vice Premier Liu He held a call with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Tuesday to discuss trade issues, with both sides highlighting points of concern in their relationship as they try to tread a new path after the upheaval of the Donald Trump era.

In a video call, the two held "pragmatic, candid and constructive exchanges on the macroeconomic situation and cooperation in multilateral and bilateral fields", said China's commerce ministry in a statement. Liu expressed concern about US tariffs and sanctions, and its treatment of Chinese companies, the statement said.

Relations between Beijing and Washington nosedived under former president Donald Trump, who imposed tariffs on Chinese products worth billions of dollars in 2018, citing trade practices he deemed as "unfair." After Joe Biden took power in January, he launched a review of the US trade strategy and tariffs initiated by Trump.

But his administration also says that China's massive state subsidies for national companies, intellectual property theft and other factors create a heavily uneven playing field in trade.

According to a readout of the call from the US Treasury, Yellen "frankly raised issues of concern" in the meeting and the two sides recognised that "developments in our two economies have important implications for the global economy".

Earlier this month, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai spoke to Liu for a second time to discuss Chinese commercial practices. Last week China promised the World Trade Organization it would further open its vast market, with a swift counter from Washington that it believed Beijing showed "no inclination to change".

US Treasury Janet Yellen US Treasury Secretary Liu He China's Vice Premier

Comments

Comments are closed.

China's Liu, US Treasury's Yellen hold 'candid' call on trade

Appointment of Lt-Gen Anjum as DG ISI notified

CPEC carries no 'hidden' debt: Umar

Pakistan wants working group level meeting with KSA to finalise pacts

KSA announces massive financial support: Fawad

Shift to digital mode of payments: FPCCI urges FBR to defer policy immediately

Palm stearin: FBR cuts duty drawback rates on inputs' export

Nawaz's 'secret' meetings?: PML-N won't be a party to any deal, says Khaqan

Wall Street in Riyadh sees lingering inflation, oil hitting $100

UN says Israel move outlawing Palestinian groups unjustified

New Balochistan CM: PDM to take decision after consultations: Fazl

Read more stories