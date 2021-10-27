ANL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -13.22 (-100%)
ASL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -17.53 (-100%)
BOP 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -8.65 (-100%)
BYCO 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.29 (-100%)
FCCL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -19.10 (-100%)
FFBL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (7.57%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.92%)
JSCL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -19.25 (-100%)
KAPCO 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -27.25 (-100%)
KEL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-100%)
MDTL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.25 Increased By ▲ 34.25 (0%)
NETSOL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -26.49 (-100%)
PIBTL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 15.80 (0%)
PTC 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -29.35 (-100%)
WTL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,644 Decreased By ▼ -89.39 (-1.89%)
BR30 20,295 Decreased By ▼ -44.64 (-0.22%)
KSE100 45,304 Decreased By ▼ -239.73 (-0.53%)
KSE30 17,708 Decreased By ▼ -102.63 (-0.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Merkel looks on as Germany's newly elected parliament convenes

Reuters 27 Oct 2021

BERLIN: Germany's outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel watched from a visitors' gallery on Tuesday as a new, more diverse and younger parliament elected a woman from the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) as parliamentary president.

Merkel, 67, who did not stand for re-election in the national ballot on Sept. 26 after four terms in office, will act as caretaker chancellor until a new government is in place. The SPD, who finished first in the election, are in talks to form a coalition government with the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats by December 6 that would oust Merkel's conservatives after 16 years in power.

With the SPD's Olaf Scholz seen replacing Merkel as chancellor, the party nominated health policy expert Baerbel Blas to replace Wolfang Schaeuble as Bundestag president in an effort to ensure the country's three top political offices are not held by men.

She is only the third woman to serve in that role. Schaueble, a conservative who has served for 49 years as a lawmaker and was finance minister under Merkel during the euro zone debt crisis, will be relegated to the backbenches.

"Responsibility is still not equally shared between everyone and I see this as one of my special tasks as Bundestag president," Blas said in her first speech as parliamentary president. "Diversity is an opportunity for all of us in this house, but also outside it."

The new lower house chamber, or Bundestag, features more women and members of ethnic minorities than before - although critics underscore it still does not reflect the broader makeup of German society - as well as the first two transgender women deputies ever.

The SPD, Greens and FDP are depicting their coalition as a new start for Germany that would have a focus on modernising Europe's largest economy and combating climate change.

Angela Merkel Germany Social Democrats Germany parliament

Comments

Comments are closed.

Merkel looks on as Germany's newly elected parliament convenes

Appointment of Lt-Gen Anjum as DG ISI notified

CPEC carries no 'hidden' debt: Umar

Pakistan wants working group level meeting with KSA to finalise pacts

KSA announces massive financial support: Fawad

Shift to digital mode of payments: FPCCI urges FBR to defer policy immediately

Palm stearin: FBR cuts duty drawback rates on inputs' export

Nawaz's 'secret' meetings?: PML-N won't be a party to any deal, says Khaqan

Wall Street in Riyadh sees lingering inflation, oil hitting $100

UN says Israel move outlawing Palestinian groups unjustified

New Balochistan CM: PDM to take decision after consultations: Fazl

Read more stories