WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
October 26, 2021
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 25-Oct-21 22-Oct-21 21-Oct-21 20-Oct-21
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.110799 0.110574 0.110454 0.110623
Euro 0.820316 0.821904 0.822533 0.822061
Japanese yen 0.00621745 0.00619812 0.00618612 0.00617434
U.K. pound 0.97359 0.974306 0.975632 0.973276
U.S. dollar 0.706986 0.70671 0.706826 0.707271
Algerian dinar 0.00516541 0.00516154 0.00516169 0.00516216
Australian dollar 0.52932 0.528407 0.530685 0.530383
Botswana pula 0.0629218 0.0632505 0.0636143 0.0634422
Brazilian real 0.126322 0.123743 0.125286 0.127287
Brunei dollar 0.525836 0.525279 0.526539 0.5264
Canadian dollar 0.571117 0.571911 0.572282 0.573665
Chilean peso 0.000865789 0.000864361 0.000870958 0.000869599
Colombian peso - - - -
Czech koruna 0.0318778 0.0320373 0.0321109 0.0322146
Danish krone 0.11026 0.110463 0.110547 0.110487
Indian rupee 0.00942408 0.00945007 0.00945416 0.00942391
Israeli New Shekel 0.22052 0.22009 0.220126 0.219991
Korean won 0.000599954 0.000601046 0.000601247 0.00059852
Kuwaiti dinar 2.34528 - - 2.34545
Malaysian ringgit 0.170379 0.169964 0.170053 0.170201
Mauritian rupee 0.0164632 0.0164864 0.0164763 0.0164806
Mexican peso - - 0.0348804 0.0350394
New Zealand dollar - 0.506216 0.509339 0.506194
Norwegian krone 0.0844828 - 0.0847401 0.0843707
Omani rial 1.83872 - 1.8383 1.83946
Peruvian sol - 0.178643 0.179034 0.179602
Philippine peso 0.0139083 0.0139075 0.0139133 0.013935
Polish zloty 0.178975 0.17857 0.179175 0.179383
Qatari riyal 0.194227 - 0.194183 0.194305
Russian ruble 0.0100804 0.009973 0.00995664 0.00995378
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.18853 - 0.188487 0.188606
Singapore dollar 0.525836 0.525279 0.526539 0.5264
South African rand 0.0478031 0.0482477 0.0485983 0.0487842
Swedish krona 0.0824608 0.0823883 0.0822589 0.0820395
Swiss franc 0.769174 0.771012 0.769293 0.766357
Thai baht - - 0.021177 0.0211618
Trinidadian dollar 0.104494 0.10441 0.104436 0.104491
U.A.E. dirham 0.192508 - - 0.192586
Uruguayan peso 0.0161897 0.0161062 0.0161023 0.0161533
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
