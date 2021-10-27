WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== October 26, 2021 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 25-Oct-21 22-Oct-21 21-Oct-21 20-Oct-21 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.110799 0.110574 0.110454 0.110623 Euro 0.820316 0.821904 0.822533 0.822061 Japanese yen 0.00621745 0.00619812 0.00618612 0.00617434 U.K. pound 0.97359 0.974306 0.975632 0.973276 U.S. dollar 0.706986 0.70671 0.706826 0.707271 Algerian dinar 0.00516541 0.00516154 0.00516169 0.00516216 Australian dollar 0.52932 0.528407 0.530685 0.530383 Botswana pula 0.0629218 0.0632505 0.0636143 0.0634422 Brazilian real 0.126322 0.123743 0.125286 0.127287 Brunei dollar 0.525836 0.525279 0.526539 0.5264 Canadian dollar 0.571117 0.571911 0.572282 0.573665 Chilean peso 0.000865789 0.000864361 0.000870958 0.000869599 Colombian peso - - - - Czech koruna 0.0318778 0.0320373 0.0321109 0.0322146 Danish krone 0.11026 0.110463 0.110547 0.110487 Indian rupee 0.00942408 0.00945007 0.00945416 0.00942391 Israeli New Shekel 0.22052 0.22009 0.220126 0.219991 Korean won 0.000599954 0.000601046 0.000601247 0.00059852 Kuwaiti dinar 2.34528 - - 2.34545 Malaysian ringgit 0.170379 0.169964 0.170053 0.170201 Mauritian rupee 0.0164632 0.0164864 0.0164763 0.0164806 Mexican peso - - 0.0348804 0.0350394 New Zealand dollar - 0.506216 0.509339 0.506194 Norwegian krone 0.0844828 - 0.0847401 0.0843707 Omani rial 1.83872 - 1.8383 1.83946 Peruvian sol - 0.178643 0.179034 0.179602 Philippine peso 0.0139083 0.0139075 0.0139133 0.013935 Polish zloty 0.178975 0.17857 0.179175 0.179383 Qatari riyal 0.194227 - 0.194183 0.194305 Russian ruble 0.0100804 0.009973 0.00995664 0.00995378 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.18853 - 0.188487 0.188606 Singapore dollar 0.525836 0.525279 0.526539 0.5264 South African rand 0.0478031 0.0482477 0.0485983 0.0487842 Swedish krona 0.0824608 0.0823883 0.0822589 0.0820395 Swiss franc 0.769174 0.771012 0.769293 0.766357 Thai baht - - 0.021177 0.0211618 Trinidadian dollar 0.104494 0.10441 0.104436 0.104491 U.A.E. dirham 0.192508 - - 0.192586 Uruguayan peso 0.0161897 0.0161062 0.0161023 0.0161533 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

