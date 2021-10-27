Currency notes: exchange rates

KARACHI: Exchange rates for Currency Notes issued by the Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here on Tuesday (October 26, 2021).

================================= EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES ================================= CURRENCY SELLING BUYING ================================= USD 176.60 172.61 GBP 243.12 237.59 EUR 204.86 200.58 JPY 1.5504 1.5152 SAR 47.14 45.96 AED 48.09 47.30 =================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021