Currency notes: exchange rates
27 Oct 2021
KARACHI: Exchange rates for Currency Notes issued by the Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here on Tuesday (October 26, 2021).
=================================
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
=================================
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
=================================
USD 176.60 172.61
GBP 243.12 237.59
EUR 204.86 200.58
JPY 1.5504 1.5152
SAR 47.14 45.96
AED 48.09 47.30
=================================
