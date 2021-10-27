State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates

KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Tuesday (October 26, 2021).

=========================== US Dollar 174.3915 Pound Sterling 240.4161 Euro 203.3754 Japanese Yen 1.5347 ===========================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021