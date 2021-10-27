ANL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates

Recorder Report 27 Oct 2021

KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Tuesday (October 26, 2021).

===========================
US Dollar          174.3915
Pound Sterling     240.4161
Euro               203.3754
Japanese Yen         1.5347
===========================

