State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates
27 Oct 2021
KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Tuesday (October 26, 2021).
US Dollar 174.3915
Pound Sterling 240.4161
Euro 203.3754
Japanese Yen 1.5347
