ANL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -13.22 (-100%)
ASL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -17.53 (-100%)
BOP 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -8.65 (-100%)
BYCO 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.29 (-100%)
FCCL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -19.10 (-100%)
FFBL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (7.57%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.92%)
JSCL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -19.25 (-100%)
KAPCO 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -27.25 (-100%)
KEL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-100%)
MDTL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.25 Increased By ▲ 34.25 (0%)
NETSOL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -26.49 (-100%)
PIBTL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 15.80 (0%)
PTC 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -29.35 (-100%)
WTL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,644 Decreased By ▼ -89.39 (-1.89%)
BR30 20,295 Decreased By ▼ -44.64 (-0.22%)
KSE100 45,304 Decreased By ▼ -239.73 (-0.53%)
KSE30 17,708 Decreased By ▼ -102.63 (-0.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper stumbles on worries about China demand, power crisis

Reuters Updated 26 Oct 2021

LONDON: Copper prices retreated on Tuesday, weighed down by worries that a power crisis and slower economic growth in top metals consumer China will erode demand.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange eased 0.6% to $9,804.50 a tonne in official open-outcry trading after rising by 1.7% on Monday.

High power prices and efforts to curb emissions in China have dampened output of some metals, but analysts are concerned that fabricators will also be hit, undermining consumption.

"There are a lot of uncertainties around, including how severe the demand destruction will be from the power crunch both in China and elsewhere in the world," said Wenyu Yao, a senior commodities strategist at ING Bank.

"So, in the short term the market will remain very volatile until things become clearer."

Low inventories have supported copper prices, which hit a five-month peak of $10,452.50 a week ago, but Chinese research house Antaike said more material may soon become available.

"The congestion of global shipping routes has been alleviated to some extent. In-transit stocks, commercial stocks and other hidden stocks may become dominant," it said in a note.

Copper rebounds on supply worries, weaker dollar

On-warrant copper stockpiles in LME warehouses rose for the fifth straight session to 27,100 tonnes, rebounding slightly from a 1998-low of 14,150 tonnes hit on Oct. 14. They are still down, however, 84% over the past two months.

The premium of LME cash nickel over the three-month contract shot up to $189 a tonne, a level unseen since October 2019, indicating tightness in nearby supplies, following Eramet's report of a drop in ferronickel output in New Caledonia.

Three-month nickel was the only LME metal in positive territory, rising 0.2% to $20,350 a tonne.

The global zinc market deficit declined to 14,900 tonnes in August from a revised deficit of 40,400 tonnes in July, while the lead market flipped to a deficit of 24,800 tonnes in August from a revised surplus of 27,900 tonnes, data showed.

LME aluminium fell 1.1% in official activity to $2,844 a tonne, zinc declined 1.4% to $3,411, lead dropped 0.7% to $2,421 and tin shed 0.3% to $37,350.

Copper prices copper production copper producer Copper export global zinc market

Comments

1000 characters

Copper stumbles on worries about China demand, power crisis

Pakistan, China agree on strengthening ties to overcome economic challenges

Asad Umar asks if India is ready for dialogue for shared peace, prosperity

FM Qureshi arrives in Iran, will discuss Afghanistan situation

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee crosses 175 for first time in history

Mughal-era diamond and emerald glasses expected to fetch up to $3.5 million at auction

Asia suffered hottest year on record in 2020: UN

Friendly countries: IMF outcome thus hinges on debt rollover

Govt accepts rise in sugar, cooking oil, ghee prices

Sudan's Burhan says army ousted government to avoid civil war

Increase in electricity tariff: Nepra blames dollar indexation, capacity payment to power plants

Read more stories