Spot gold may test $1,814, target of $1,826 intact

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may test a resistance at $1,814 per ounce, a break above which could lead to a gain to $1,826.

The metal is riding on a wave e, the fifth wave of a five-wave cycle from $1,720.49, which is supposed to extend to $1,826, as pointed by a rising trendline.

The drop from the Oct. 22 high of $1,813.64 has been mostly reversed. The reversal signals a continuation of the uptrend. A drop below $1,795 could put this bullish outlook in doubt.

On the daily chart, gold broke a falling trendline, and closed above a resistance at $1,800 on Monday. It may rise towards the next resistance at $1,828.

The metal failed a few times to break $1,828. It may succeed in its current attempt. A break will confirm the progress of a strong wave (c) towards $1,916.

Gold eases on dollar uptick as investors look for central bank policy cues

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.