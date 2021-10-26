ANL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Spot gold may test $1,814, target of $1,826 intact

Reuters 26 Oct 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may test a resistance at $1,814 per ounce, a break above which could lead to a gain to $1,826.

The metal is riding on a wave e, the fifth wave of a five-wave cycle from $1,720.49, which is supposed to extend to $1,826, as pointed by a rising trendline.

The drop from the Oct. 22 high of $1,813.64 has been mostly reversed. The reversal signals a continuation of the uptrend. A drop below $1,795 could put this bullish outlook in doubt.

On the daily chart, gold broke a falling trendline, and closed above a resistance at $1,800 on Monday. It may rise towards the next resistance at $1,828.

The metal failed a few times to break $1,828. It may succeed in its current attempt. A break will confirm the progress of a strong wave (c) towards $1,916.

