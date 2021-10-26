PM meets MBS

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan met with His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the sidelines of the "Middle East Green Initiative" (MGI) Summit in Riyadh Monday.

The PM paid tribute to the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz, in the progress and development of the Kingdom. He lauded His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the Saudi Vision 2030, which aimed at transforming the socio-economic development of the Kingdom in the 21st century.

The Prime Minister warmly congratulated the Crown Prince on successfully organizing the Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) Summit on Climate Change. He added that the Summit clearly demonstrated the commitment of the Saudi leadership to take tangible steps for effectively tackling the challenge of climate change. The Prime Minister noted that the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative aligned closely with Pakistan's Climate Change Initiatives - 'Clean and Green Pakistan' and the 'Ten Billion Tree Tsunami'. He reiterated Pakistan's support in the implementation of these Green Initiatives.

PM Imran invites Saudi Arabia to benefit from Pakistan's economic offerings

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan's deep fraternal relations with Saudi Arabia and highlighted the significance Pakistan attached to its strategic ties with the Kingdom. The Prime Minister also expressed gratitude to Saudi Arabia for its steadfast support to Pakistan at every crucial juncture. The two leaders agreed to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across all fields.

On the latest developments in Afghanistan, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of active and constructive engagement of the international community to help alleviate the sufferings of the Afghan people. He expressed concern about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and hoped that the international community would take urgent steps to prevent a humanitarian crisis and economic collapse in Afghanistan.

The two leaders agreed to closely coordinate efforts to address these challenges.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are bound in a fraternal relationship marked by mutual trust and understanding, close cooperation, and an abiding tradition of supporting each other. This is the second visit of the Prime Minister to Saudi Arabia this year. He earlier visited the Kingdom in May 2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021