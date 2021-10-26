Cattle distributed among poor farmers

HYDERABAD: Provincial Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Engineer Abdul Bari Patafi attended a program in Tando Muhammad Khan district where livestock and fisheries department distributed cattle among poor farmers.

He said that under the Pro-Poor Social Protection & Economic Sustainability Initiative Program launched by the Sindh government, these cattle are being distributed among the poor farmers by the Livestock and Fisheries Department. The provincial minister said that the purpose of this program was to provide financial assistance to the poor farmers involved in the livestock profession while increasing the production of meat and milk in the province.

He said that under the program 336 different types of cattle are being distributed in different districts of Sindh including Red Sindhi Kundi, Maleri, Thari, concrete and in Goats including Kamori, Bateri, Jatan, Bari and others.

