Taliban promise to protect EU Afghan mission

AFP 26 Oct 2021

KABUL: Afghanistan's Taliban government promised Monday to ensure the security of any renewed European Union mission in Kabul, as Brussels considered making a cautious return. A European official told AFP "we can confirm we are working on establishing a minimal presence on the ground" after the Financial Times reported that the mission could reopen within a month.

"For security reasons, we cannot go into further detail," the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The European External Action Service, along with many embassies, closed the doors of its mission in Kabul and evacuated its staff in August, as Taliban forces seized the capital.

